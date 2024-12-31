One of the longest running jokes in our sphere is that the coming year will finally be the year of “Linux on the Desktop.” Never mind that the erosion of the traditional Windows-style desktop form of computing is a thing, or that Linux-derived operating systems such as Android or Chrome OS are running on literally billions of devices across the globe, it sends up the unreasonable optimism of Linux enthusiasts back in the day that their nascent platform could depose Windows from its pedestal.
If there’s one thing we like more than a good tech joke then, it’s a well-written tech rant, and [Artem S. Tashkinov] has penned a doozy in “Why Linux is not ready for the desktop, the final edition“. It’s Linux trolling at its finest, and will surely get many a crusty open source devotee rushing to their keyboard to decry its ideas.
Aside from the inherent humor then, reading it we have to admit that he makes a set of very cogent points. Even having used a Linux desktop exclusively for a very long time indeed there’s no shame in admitting that it’s not perfect, and things such as the mildly annoying state of network file sharing or the complexity for most users of getting to grips with the security model are very fair criticisms. And the last section on the Linux community hits hard, it’s necessary to admit that the world of open source doesn’t always welcome people trying to use its software as well as it could.
But as power users of a Linux desktop for everything, more than just for writing Hackaday, we’d take the view that for all its undoubted faults, it still offers a better experience than the latest version of Windows. Oddly it could now be an acceptable desktop for many people, but the sad thing is that the need for that may well have passed to those Android and Chrome OS devices we mentioned earlier.
We’ve been known to have our own Linux related rants from time to time.
13 thoughts on “Why 2025 Will Not Be The Year Of Linux On The Desktop”
When Microsoft introduced the idea of Recall, I switched to Linux Desktop. Wish I would have done the switch a long time ago, running Linux is great!
So is Windows 11, all it takes is going through
gpedit.mscafter install to disable crap being pushed by MS on computer illiterate users. On the positive side I get a Notepad++, Typora, Foobar2000, Adobe CS6 (Cracked), Steam and other productivity software. On the negative side, I don’t get to brag about being able to do
lsall day in a terminal window… oh wait – that can be done in MSYS2, nevermind.
Some of us need computer to get some actual work done you know.
“Some of us need computer to get some actual work done you know.”
Indeed – why jump through MSYS2 when other OSs (Linux, Mac) will run it natively ;)
When Microsoft introduced the idea of Vista, I switched to Linux.
When Microsoft introduced Windows ME, I switched to Linux.
Wow, really I have been running Linux on my desktop PC since 2001.
However, I have had two windows laptops inbetween.
I wouldn’t call myself a power user. It’s just that, being used to Linux for so long, It’s more comfortable to me.
I would not advice it to newcomers … unless they have a bit of masochism.
But I wouldn’t advice Apple to newcomers either. I always feel utterly lost when I have to work on Apple.
I was two years old when I was asked which operating system I wanted on my first computer. I took one look at Windows and declared that “for moral reasons, I cannot support the use of non-FOSS code so I will not accept Windows as an operating system, now or ever.”
I cannot even imagine ‘switching’ to Linux because using Windows, even for a second indicates a serious ethical failure.
I’m halfway through the linked article and I can honestly support his assessment of linux. And I use linux exclusively, and have for more than 15 years. And I chose Mint for its apparent user friendliness.
I just now wrote a long screed identifying problems with linux and just now deleted it, it had a bitter tone.
Linux is a system for people who are highly technical and have no problem breaking out the toolkit and diagnosing problems. Or people skilled enough to make their own workaround.
If you can do that you can wrap the OS around your finger and get it to do all sorts of neat things.
But it’s most definitely not a system for average users. I’m right now almost at the point where I will reformat the drive and reinstall, something that I have to do every 5 years or so because the kinks and quirks of using linux seem to add up over time.
I’m a windows user, not because I don’t see the merits of Linux, but because every build I’ve tried seems to constantly throw up road blocks for basic stuff. I’m definitely not a novice user, but when I use a PC it’s not to tinker with the OS, it’s to achieve other things on top of a stable machine with an OS that doesn’t constantly get in the way. The PC/OS combination is meant to be a tool to get things done, not the thing that needs constant work. For me Linux is constant work, the opposite of what I need.
Linux has been traditionally a tinkerer system. If it had been made as traditionally stupid proof as windows with an appropriate intuitive graphic interface that didn’t threaten microstupids massive financial input, who knows.
By analogy, Trabant has been traditionally a tinkerer’s car… but unless you are a sado-masochist who takes delight in trying to get a broken 2-stroke car ersatz to work again, while being far away from home, you might as well buy a used Toyota or KIA, at least their MTBF is measured in years (or decades even – when new), not in hours.
Well with virtualization common on most CPUs, the idea of running the “correct” OS should be passee.
With Ubuntu and Gnome being worse every year and the Wayland transition adding its own trouble in the mix, I think we are furthest away from Linux on the desktop that we have been in past 20 years.
“So, let’s go through the list of the core issues that are unlikely to be ever solved unless someone invests north of a billion dollars in Linux:”
Hmmmmm, Invitation to Musk for Linux to be integrated into “the cesspool formerly known as Twitter”) ?
