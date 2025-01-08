Many of us used “big iron” back in the day. Computers like the IBM S/360 or 3090 are hard to find, transport, and operate, so you don’t see many retrocomputer enthusiasts with an S/370 in their garages. We’ve known for a while that the Hercules emulators would let you run virtual copies of these old mainframes, but every time we’ve looked at setting any up, it winds up being more work than we wanted to spend. Enter [Ernie] of [ErnieTech’s Little Mainframes]. He’s started a channel to show you how to “build” your own mainframe — emulated, of course.
One problem with the mainframe environment is that there are a bunch of operating system-like things like MVS, VM/CMS, and TSO. There were even custom systems like MUSIC/SP, which he shows in the video below.
On top of that, you have to learn a lot of new software. Scripting? Rexx. Editing? Several choices, but none you are likely to know about if you haven’t used a mainframe before. Programming languages? You can find C sometimes, but it might not be a modern dialect. You might have more luck with FORTRAN or COBOL.
In addition, IBM has specific terms for things we don’t use in the rest of the world. Boot? IPL (initial program load). Disk? DASD. Security? RACF.
So far, [Ernie] only has an overview and a short demo. If you can’t wait, cruise over to the Hercules page and see how far you can get. You may decide to wait for [Ernie’s] next video.
If you want to shortcut, there are entire environments in Docker that can be handy. If your IBM nostalgia runs to the smaller System/3, AS/400, or POWER systems, someone already has something ready for you to use.
4 thoughts on “Retro Big Iron For You”
As it happens I already do that. Typically running a (prebuilt) VM/370 Release 6 setup on Hercules, and typically running it inside a WSL defined image of Slackware Linux, and using an IBM terminal emulator program for that.
Oh and the page you’re linked to is the even earlier release of 3.07, it’s now at 3.13 and a very special 4.7. Details on where to find it all is on the group page for Hercules.
IBM uses some of those same names in the AIX world.
DASD is Direct Attach Storage Device. I had to IPL a couple of AIX servers last night after applying a kernel patch.
Nice. I checked out Hercules a while back. I got pretty far with either a VM/CMS system or VM/370 system (can’t remember exactly). Two places I got stuck were the TCP/IP stack and transferring files to/from the virtual machine. Used to love the REXX programming language and still have a book or two on it. Most of the time though, we had to run programs in a non-interactive mode by submitting “jobs” with JCL (Job Control Language). If I recall correctly, one of my books on JCL said that the more you know it, the harder it got. Chatting on Bitnet Relays was cool too.
Man, I think I’m going to have to try this again. Thanks for the links!
