Toner Transfer, But Not For PCBs

It is old news that you can print PCB artwork on glossy paper and use a clothes iron to transfer the toner to a copper board, which will resist etchant. But [Squalius] shows us how to do a similar trick with 3D prints in a recent video, which you can see below.

The example used is a QR code, although you can use anything you can print in a mirror image. Of course, heat from a clothes iron isn’t going to be compatible with your 3D-printed plastic. The trick is to use some acrylic medium on the part, place the print face down, and apply more medium to the back of the paper.

Once the acrylic dries, you can use water to remove the paper, but the toner pattern will remain. Once it dries, you’ll need to remove bits of paper still left. Be careful, though. The image is now pretty fragile. To make it more durable, the process calls for a clear varnish overcoat. Some commenters on the video mentioned that a UV clear coat would probably work, too.

This is an easy technique to experiment with, and the results look great. Seems perfect for keycaps or front panels. Let us know how it goes!