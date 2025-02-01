When you’re spitting out G-Code for a 3D print, you can pick all kinds of infill settings. You can choose the pattern, and the percentage… but the vast majority of slicers all have one thing in common. They all print layer by layer, infill and all. What if there was another way?
There’s been a lot of chatter in the 3D printing world about the potential of non-planar prints. Following this theme, [TenTech] has developed a system for non-planar infill. This is where the infill design is modulated with sinusoidal waves in the Z axis, such that it forms a somewhat continuous bond between what would otherwise be totally seperate layers of the print. This is intended to create a part that is stronger in the Z direction—historically a weakness of layer-by-layer FDM parts.
Files are on Github for the curious, and currently, it only works with Prusaslicer. Ultimately, it’s interesting work, and we can’t wait to see where it goes next. What we really need is a comprehensive and scientific test regime on the tensile strength of parts printed using this technique. We’ve featured some other neat work in this space before, too. Video after the break.
7 thoughts on “Could Non-Planar Infill Improve The Strength Of Your 3D Prints?”
Unclear: How is this an improvement over (say) cubic infill, or even conventional gyroid?
Really gotta make sure your travels avoid the infill mountains you create this way too.
I swear I’ve seen posts on this for at least the last 10 years.
I’m new to Prusa Slicer. How would I add this? Where would I put the python arguments mentioned in the git repo.
Is there already an article for this: I would love to see a (possibly very crude) multi-material printer which has a second head which can pour some kind of epoxy or glue (maybe just sand??) to fill the voids in the infill very quickly and cheaply, instead of having to spend the time and filament for 100% concentric infill.
It wouldn’t even have to happen after every single layer–it could do a pass every five or ten layers and calculate the volume of the voids in the infill. Just dump it in there.
It would require some trial and error at first, but it seems so doable that I suspect somebody has already done it. You could do it manually by pausing your printer and pouring it yourself every few minutes, but I don’t wanna do that.
I print in PETG and TPU exclusively, which have near-perfect layer adhesion. Why would I want to burn out my Z axis leadscrews and potentially crash my print head for negligible gains? If I need strength I’ll just print at 100% infill or mill the part out of metal.
It’s all to the good, but let’s be real, infill borders on being a total waste of time and plastic. It’s even worse value than external support. Seriously, I’ve printed entire parts and not even noticed that I had infill set to 0% – that’s how consequential it isn’t most of the time (unless your part has places that would collect rainfall).
The bigger win for non-planar printing would be when it eliminates support material altogether.
(Also, surely infill only adds strength in compression? If your infill layers are in danger of separating, your part has already failed)
