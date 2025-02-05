Some troubling news hit overnight as the United States Post Office announced via a terse “Service Alert” that they would suspend acceptance of inbound parcels from China and Hong Kong Posts, effective immediately.
The Alert calls it a temporary suspension, but gives no timeline on when service will be restored. While details are still coming together, it seems likely that this suspension is part of the Trump administration’s Chinese tariff package, which went into effect at midnight.
Specifically, the administration looks to close the “de minimis” exemption — a loophole which allowed packages valued under $800 USD to pass through customs without having to pay any duties or fees. Those packages will now not only be subject to the overall 10% tax imposed by the new tariff package, but will now have to be formally processed through customs, potentially tacking on even more taxes and fees.
The end result is that not only will your next order of parts from AliExpress be more expensive, but it’s likely to take even longer to arrive at your door. Of course, this should come as no surprise. At the end of the day, this is precisely what the administration aims to accomplish with the new tariffs — if purchasing goods from overseas is suddenly a less attractive option than it was previously, it will be a boon to domestic suppliers. That said, some components will be imported from China regardless of who you order them from, so those prices are still going to increase.
Other carriers such as FedEx and UPS will also have to follow these new rules, but at the time of this writing, neither service had released a statement about how they intend to comply.
27 thoughts on “Breaking: USPS Halts Inbound Packages From China And Hong Kong”
Can’t they just pass on the duty payments to the customer like in China – EU trade?
probably, but it’ll still take time to implement something that doesn’t even have any implementation guidelines I guess? It’s not something like IOSS where platforms where able to adapt to something that, well came as a guideline.
It is already being done in other places. Don´t know how the EU one works, but in Brazil the tax is added to the price when checking out the items in AliExpress, for example.
That is the way it works in EU, too.
Confusingly, there are value added taxes and tariffs. Payed are two amounts, 17% to 27 (depending on country, 19-20% in average) VAT and the tariffs (very big muddle depending on the merchandise).
Currently EU talks about removing the 150 € tariff free limit. And adding a shipping costs surcharge.
But as we have seen, tomorrow things might look totally different.
That makes most sense. In Denmark we no longer have de minimis, and since they started charging (and hopefully paying) Danish customs and VAT checkout is much more simplified. Last bill I had for duties and so on was on a parcel from the US
That is happening. This was a less than an hour pause to implement what you just said. It’s a very good move to follow the EU in this.
In short. China will continue to sell and the tax gets payed by the US consumer. It’s another way to put government hands in people’s pockets.
Flashback. I expect this may be next. No more free rides for the “developing nation”, LOL, called China, the same fantasy that gets it a free ride in other areas, too (see graph below):
Update October 2018: The Trump administration has announced plans to pull out of the Universal Postal Union which would effectively end ePacket.
For many years, sellers in China have been able to ship for less from China to America than local American sellers can domestically, thanks to something called ePacket.
In 2010-2011, USPS entered into an agreement with Hong Kong Post and China Post that came into effect in 2011 to offer a shipping option called “ePacket”. What an ePacket basically boils down to is that merchants in Hong Kong and mainland China could now ship packages up to 4.4 lbs, with tracking and 7-10 business day delivery times.
But here’s the kicker – shipping a package from China to the U.S. is about $1 cheaper than from within the United States. That’s not a typo. It’s $1 cheaper to ship from China to the USA than from the USA to the USA.
Fixed the title:
China is building six times more new coal plants than [all other] other countries [combined], report finds – March 2, 2023
https://www.npr.org/2023/03/02/1160441919/china-is-building-six-times-more-new-coal-plants-than-other-countries-report-fin
“Everybody else is moving away from coal and China seems to be stepping on the gas,” she says. “We saw that China has six times as much plants starting construction as the rest of the world combined.“
https://cms.zerohedge.com/s3/files/inline-images/US%20China%20fossil%20fuels.png
It’s strange that this loophole continues to exist in the UK too whilst people are bemoaning the death of the high street and this is primarily why.
China games the system. All and any systems. In all and any industry.
It’s been taking the mick on the postal system to get the inbound country to pay for delivery for far far far too long and it’s time the loophole was closed.
you think this wasnt already happening? who do you think pays the cost of shipping on packages from china that cost a buck to ship. the buck goes to china post and the cost of shipping inside the us is passed on the the post office and ultimately paid through hikes in postage or by the taxpayer. were used to having a (mostly) free lunch, but that’s not sustainable.
It’s long past time tariffs were introduced on goods made by near-as-damn-it slave labour in state-funded manufacturing facilities. Some of the stuff I’ve seen on AliEx costs less to make and ship across the world than the raw materials cost in this country. Supporting that helps nobody.
Yes and epacket shipping granted by the US makes it cheaper to ship from China to the US than WITHIN the US.
Buying exactly the same stuff from a domestic vendor (because a lot of stuff is exclusively made in china, unless you pay 20-50x as much) who charges 5-10 times as much, isn’t really helpful either. Might as well buy it straight from china, if the alternative is ‘We put in a middle man with additional profit margins for the hell of it’.
True. See my comment below. Too little, too late.
thing is when good are made in china for a domestic company, there is at least some accountability in terms of quality standards, product safety, user support, warranties, etc. when you buy directly from china, a sketchy no-name corner cut product where once you pay they are done with you. sometimes the 20x markup is worth it, sure beats products that work for weeks before catching on fire.
With all the hate Trump gets, I can totally understand that you want to put taxes/tariffs on stuff coming directly from china. The EU collects VAT for stuff privately imported from China (~20% depending on country). Aliexpress directly forwards that money to the country. IMO thats a good thing.
Of course the EU told everyone in advance this would happen so everyone could prepare. Instead of causing chaos by being a lunatic.
Shame ebay doesn’t. They charge the end user and then pocket it.
Many/most China based sellers are also registering for VAT fictitiously.
Do you realize that in China following the rules or laws of other countries is in business considered optional, unless you’re going to suffer from not doing so?
On a totally unrelated note, there has been a sudden surge in packages arriving from Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, etc.
Fine. They’re not military adversaries of the US and the West. What our corporate owned governments have allowed proves the old communist adage heard in various forms, being the basic message of a much longer quote by Lenin, “A capitalist will sell you the rope you hang him with” except, in this case, we funded their rope factories, allowed the IP to be stolen without consequences, and then BOUGHT the rope they hang us with.
My comment was in reference to Chinese shippers evading tariffs by routing through neighboring countries…
Well, creating warehouses and shims in these places brings more money to China than following other coutries´ rules.
IMHO the whole problem boils down how the shipping fees for small goods are fixed by the universal postal union (UPU). AFAIK China is still considered as an “emerging” country. Therefore the fees for shipping something from China is much less than the real costs and the difference has essentially to be paid by the postal service of the receiver’s country. IMHO this does not fit anymore considering China’s economic power. As far as I have understood what was decided in 2019, the fees for China will increase gradually. But countries are also allowed to negotiate bilateral agreements if they are not happy with the current situation.
With a space station.
“an ’emerging’ country”
“With a space station”
And rovers on the moon and Mars albeit neither working at this time.
USA say googby to cheap HW! Long live EU!
What a shame for everybody that didn’t vote for the village idiot, which is just under half the population.
For the other half: this is what you voted for. It sucks to be dumb I guess.
It’s already outdated news as the halt is over. It was just for an hour or so. But I’m glad to see that the US is following the lead of the EU.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)