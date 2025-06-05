If you think of a 1960s mainframe computer, it’s likely that your mental image includes alongside the cabinets with the blinkenlights, a row of reel-to-reel tape drives. These refrigerator-sized units had a superficial resemblance to an audio tape deck, but with the tape hanging down in a loop either side of the head assembly. This loop was held by a vacuum to allow faster random access speeds at the head, and this fascinates [Thorbjörn Jemander]. He’s trying to create a cassette tape drive that can load 64 kilobytes in ten seconds, so he’s starting by replicating the vacuum columns of old.
The video below is the first of a series on this project, and aside from explaining the tape drive’s operation, it’s really an in-depth exploration of centrifugal fan design. He discovers that it’s speed rather than special impeller design that matters, and in particular a closed impeller delivers the required vacuum. We like his home-made manometer in particular.
What he comes up with is a 3D printed contraption with a big 12 volt motor on the back, and a slot for a cassette on the front. It achieves the right pressure, and pulls the tape neatly down into a pair of loops. We’d be curious to know whether a faster motor such as you might find in a drone would deliver more for less drama, but we can see the genesis of a fascinating project here. Definitely a series to watch.
Meanwhile, if your interest extends to those early machine rooms, have a wallow in the past.
2 thoughts on “A Steady Vacuum For The Fastest Cassette Tape Drive Ever”
Youtube has its downs, but it’s great to see a silly project like this one come along every once in a while.
One thing he seems to be missing, those tape drives of old controlled both spools.
However, there were backup tape mechanisms which controlled both spools and used a “standard” audio cassette (with a notch in the middle of the top to identify it to a couple of micro switches), I’m pretty sure they write and read lot faster than a standard audio cassette recorder by using four or more tracks and possibly multi tones as well as running the tape faster.
I guess that would be cheating though?
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)