A Steady Vacuum For The Fastest Cassette Tape Drive Ever

If you think of a 1960s mainframe computer, it’s likely that your mental image includes alongside the cabinets with the blinkenlights, a row of reel-to-reel tape drives. These refrigerator-sized units had a superficial resemblance to an audio tape deck, but with the tape hanging down in a loop either side of the head assembly. This loop was held by a vacuum to allow faster random access speeds at the head, and this fascinates [Thorbjörn Jemander]. He’s trying to create a cassette tape drive that can load 64 kilobytes in ten seconds, so he’s starting by replicating the vacuum columns of old.

The video below is the first of a series on this project, and aside from explaining the tape drive’s operation, it’s really an in-depth exploration of centrifugal fan design. He discovers that it’s speed rather than special impeller design that matters, and in particular a closed impeller delivers the required vacuum. We like his home-made manometer in particular.

What he comes up with is a 3D printed contraption with a big 12 volt motor on the back, and a slot for a cassette on the front. It achieves the right pressure, and pulls the tape neatly down into a pair of loops. We’d be curious to know whether a faster motor such as you might find in a drone would deliver more for less drama, but we can see the genesis of a fascinating project here. Definitely a series to watch.

Meanwhile, if your interest extends to those early machine rooms, have a wallow in the past.

  2. One thing he seems to be missing, those tape drives of old controlled both spools.

    However, there were backup tape mechanisms which controlled both spools and used a “standard” audio cassette (with a notch in the middle of the top to identify it to a couple of micro switches), I’m pretty sure they write and read lot faster than a standard audio cassette recorder by using four or more tracks and possibly multi tones as well as running the tape faster.

    I guess that would be cheating though?

