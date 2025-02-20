Your garden variety motion detector uses IR, but these days, there are fancier technologies for achieving similar goals. If so desired, you can source yourself a microwave-based presence sensor instead. Indeed, like [N-08 Labs], you might like to whip one up into a basic intrusion detection system.
The idea is simple enough—take a RCWL-0516 microwave presence sensor, and set it up to detect motion and warn you when it happens. It’s a simple part to use—it simply drives a 3.3 volt logic output high if it detects someone or something. It basically just emits a microwave signal and detects a change in phase when someone or something—usually something fleshy—is in front of it. [N-08 Labs] simply hooked one up to an IO pin on an ESP8266, with the microcontroller board set up to communicate wirelessly with a Blynk IoT app, which then in turn fires off a smartphone notification that the sensor picked something up. The whole thing is built inside the shell of an AC adapter that provides power and let it easily hide in plain sight.
A project like this doesn’t just have to be for security purposes. You might even just use it to determine when your pet (or a racoon) is using the cat door, or similar. Indeed, we’ve seen great solutions to that particular problem, too. Video after the break.
6 thoughts on “Microwave Motion Detector Notifies Your Smart Phone”
This is pretty cool. The IR based ones don’t seem to detect mice: they’re too small. This may do better, although as I recall, microwaves have a wavelength in the same order of magnitude as the size of a mouse, so it may also struggle.
2.4 GHz has a wavelength of about 12.5 cm (~4.9″), so that would be some pretty big mice. I have not used a “RCWL-0516 microwave presence sensor”, but I suspect that they detect changes in phase, so maybe it could detect a mouse. Only one way to know for sure would be to test it (possibly by rolling eggs in front of the sensor at different distances).
Quid of the consumption of a mmWave radar vs a PIR sensor? In this case, the stuff is plugged, which means it’ll fail if AC is cut from outside. But if it’s run from a battery, how long can we expect to work?
Kicad design files for the used radar, would be cool to make esp32 board with integrated radar.
https://github.com/jdesbonnet/RCWL-0516/issues/37
There are also some information about reading analog baseband signals from the radar to extract more information (speed, magnitude, distance…).
If the modules can be used to extract more information from the received signal, I’m definitely interested in learning more. I wonder if it’s possible to use two and modulate the transmitted signal.
Microwave motion detectors have been around for decades. They bring their own problems like seeing through walls a little too well. Often, they are paired with a PIR sensor to reduce false alarms.
