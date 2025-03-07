Lucid dreaming is the state of becoming aware one is dreaming while still being within the dream. To what end? That awareness may allow one to influence the dream itself, and the possibilities of that are obvious and compelling enough that plenty of clever and curious people have formed some sort of interest in this direction. Now there are some indications that VR might be a useful tool in helping people achieve lucid dreaming.
The research paper (Virtual reality training of lucid dreaming) is far from laying out a conclusive roadmap, but there’s enough there to make the case that VR is at least worth a look as a serious tool in the quest for lucid dreaming.
One method of using VR in this way hinges on the idea that engaging in immersive VR content can create mild dissociative experiences, and this can help guide and encourage users to perform “reality checks”. VR can help such reality checks become second nature (or at least more familiar and natural), which may help one to become aware of a dream state when it occurs.
Another method uses VR as a way to induce a mental state that is more conducive to lucid dreaming. As mentioned, engaging in immersive VR can induce mild dissociative experiences, so VR slowly guides one into a more receptive state before falling asleep. Since sleeping in VR is absolutely a thing, perhaps an enterprising hacker with a healthy curiosity in lucid dreaming might be inspired to experiment with combining them.
We’ve covered plenty of lucid dreaming hacks over the years and there’s even been serious effort at enabling communication from within a dreaming state. If you ask us, that’s something just begging to be combined with VR.
4 thoughts on “The Road To Lucid Dreaming Might Be Paved With VR”
So I am going to ask the question I always ask when this comes up. How do you know in the dream that you are actually lucid dreaming and not just dreaming that you are lucid dreaming?
I’d estimate that at least 50% of my dreams have always been lucid since childhood, and I thought this was normal. Furthermore, I’ve had many occasions, usually when I took a nap during the day, where I was in a dream and felt tired (in the dream) after dreaming for a while so I went to bed in the dream, into another dream, then woke up (in the dream) and thought I was “in real life” again, sometimes I would realize I was still asleep, sometimes I would end up confused or even stressed when physics or other norms were violated in a situation where I expected them not to be. I always assumed that this was normal, but have been told by many that it is not. I still think there is a very significant percentage of people who experience the same thing and also just assume it’s normal. If I take a nap during the day in a spot exposed to sunlight (no idea why this matters) while exposed to some manner of white noise, I would equate some of my dreams to a makeshift version of the star trek holodek. As I grow older it gets better and I need to be careful not to take a nap just because I want this virtual world recreation as I fear that it could lead to some sort of psychosis where I don’t want to be awake anymore… Lol
Another interesting phenomena is that when I am lucid dreaming, and fully aware that I am in a dream state, I am able to hear everything that is going on around me in real life, and I am able to recall these things when I wake up. For instance, if I take a nap while someone is talking in the next room, I am able to recall what they were talking about, and sometimes the subject of their conversation ends up being incorporated into the dream in some way. The brain is a fascinating thing. I hope I don’t get alzheimers.
Use a spinner to check the reality ;-)
I do NOT recommend lucid dreaming. It is great for some people but it can go wrong.
I trained myself for it in college expecting to be like Neo in the Matrix. Instead, I am aware I’m dreaming but any attempt to act on that knowledge breaks everything and turns it into a surreal nightmare. I ended up giving myself a sleep disorder and I’ve been struggling with it for over a decade now. It has been a massive detriment to my mental health.
