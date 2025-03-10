Freeing Windows

There have been several attempts to make an unencumbered version of Windows. ReactOS is perhaps the best-known, although you could argue Wine and its progeny, while not operating systems in the strictest sense of the word, might be the most successful. Joining the fray is Free95, a GPL-3.0 system that, currently, can run simple Windows programs. The developer promises to push to even higher compatibility.

As you might expect, the GitHub site is calling for contributors. There will be a lot to do. The src subdirectory has a number of files, but when you consider the sheer volume of stuff crammed into Windows, it is just a minimal start.

As for the “Does it run Doom?” test, we are pretty sure the answer is no, not yet. While we applaud the effort, we do think it is a long road to get from where the project is to where even ReactOS is, much less Windows itself. Besides, Windows is a rapidly moving target.

As virtualization becomes easier and faster, the need for these programs diminishes. You can easily run a Windows OS inside your host operating system. If it outperforms the original on period hardware, maybe that’s good enough. On the other hand, if you are trying to run old hardware, maybe something like this will let you get a few more years out of it, one day.

We’ve looked at ReactOS before. If you are just looking to reduce bloat, there are other ways to go.