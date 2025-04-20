Building A Custom Zynq-7000 SoC Development Board From The Ground Up

In this series of 23 YouTube videos [Rich] puts the AMD Zynq-7000 SoC through its paces by building a development board from the ground up to host it along with its peripherals. The Zynq is part FPGA and part CPU, and while it has been around for a while, we don’t see nearly as many projects about it as we’d like.

Rich covers everything from the power system to HDMI, USB, DDR RAM, and everything in between. By the end, he’s able to boot PetaLinux.

The Zynq SoC includes an ARM Cortex-A9 Based APU and an Artix-7 FPGA (or a Kintex-7 FPGA on higher models). In case you missed it, Xilinx was recently acquired by AMD, which is why you might have remembered this as a Xilinx part.

Thanks to [Alex] for the tip!