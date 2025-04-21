Jolly Wrencher Down To The Micron

RepRap was the origin of pushing hobby 3D printing boundaries, and here we see a RepRap scaled down to the smallest detail. [Vik Olliver] over at the RepRap blog has been working on getting a printer working printing down to the level of micron accuracy.

The printer is constructed using 3D printed flexures similar to the OpenFlecture microscope. Two flexures create the XYZ movement required for the tiny movements needed for micron level printing. While still in the stages of printing simple objects, the microscopic scale of printing is incredible. [Vik] managed to print a triangular pattern in resin at a total size of 300 µm. For comparison SLA 3D printers struggle at many times that scale. Other interesting possibilities from this technology could be printing small scale circuits from conductive resins, though this might require some customization in the resin department.

In addition to printing with resin, µRepRap can be seen making designs in marker ink such as our own Jolly Wrencher! At only 1.5 mm the detail is impressive especially when considering the nature of scratching away ink.

If you want to make your own µRepRap head over to [Vik Olliver]’s GitHub. The µRepRap project has been a long going project. From the time it started the design has changed quite a bit. Check out an older version of the µRepRap project based around OpenFlexture!