Another Coil Winder Project

If you build electronics, you will eventually need a coil. If you spend any time winding one, you are almost guaranteed to think about building a coil winder. Maybe that’s why so many people do. [Jtacha] did a take on the project, and we were impressed — it looks great.

The device has a keypad and an LCD. You can enter a number of turns or the desired inductance. It also lets you wind at an angle. So it is suitable for RF coils, Tesla coils, or any other reason you need a coil.

There are a number of 3D printed parts, so this doesn’t look like an hour project. Luckily, none of the parts are too large. The main part is 2020 extrusion, and you will need to tap the ends of some of the pieces.

There is a brief and strangely dark video in the post if you want to see the machine in operation. The resulting coil looked good, especially if you compare it to how our hand-wound ones usually look.

While most of the coil winders we see have some type of motor, that’s not a necessity.