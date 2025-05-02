Is This The Truck We’ve Been Waiting For?

Imagine a bare-bones electric pickup: it’s the size of an old Hilux, it seats two, and the bed fits a full sheet of plywood. Too good to be true? Wait until you hear that the Slate Pickup is being designed for DIY repairability and modification, and will sell for only $20,000 USD, after American federal tax incentives.
There are a few things missing: no infotainment system, for one. Why bother, when almost everyone has a phone and Bluetooth speakers are so cheap? No touch screen in the middle of the dash also means the return of physical controls for the heat and air conditioning.
There is no choice in colors, either. To paraphrase Henry Ford, the Slate comes in any color you want, as long as it’s grey. It’s not something we’d given much though to previously, but apparently painting is a huge added expense for automakers. Instead, the truck’s bodywork is going to be injection molded plastic panels, like an old Saturn coupe. We remember how resilient those body panels were, and think that sounds like a great idea. Injection molding is also a less capital-intensive process to set up than traditional automotive sheet metal stamping, reducing costs further.
That being said, customization is still a big part of the Slate. The company intends to sell DIY vinyl wrap kits, as well as a bolt-on SUV conversion kit which customers could install themselves. The plan is to have a “Slate University” app that would walk owners through maintaining their own automobile, a delightfully novel choice for a modern carmaker.
Of course, it’s all just talk unless Slate can make good on their promises. With rumors that Jeff Bezos is interested in investing, maybe they can pull it off and produce what could be a Volkswagen for 21st century America.
Interested readers can check out the Slate Motors website, and preorder for only $50 USD. For now, Slate is only interested in doing business within the United States, but we can hope they inspire copycats elsewhere. There’s no reason similar vehicles couldn’t be made anywhere from Alberta to Zeeland, if the will was there.
What do you think? Is this the perfect hackermobile, or have Slate fallen short? Let us know in the comments.
We’ve covered electric trucks before, but they were just a bit bigger, and some of them didn’t use batteries.
8 thoughts on “Is This The Truck We’ve Been Waiting For?”
I absolutely love this and really hope they bring it to the UK. I hope they’ve also given the same level of consideration to upgrading the powertrain down the line too, and that that’s also designed around modularity and maintainability.
Yay for actual physical controls!
Fumbling to change songs or set the temperature or whatever on a touchscreen where you actually have to look away from the road instead of having a physical control to touch and physical feedback is madness. I hate the stupidity of modern car makers who think that a touchscreen is oh-so-futuristic and stuff.
It sounds like a product I really would think about, was I in the market for a two seater.
I believe NCAP has started deduction points on the safety rating if some common controls are not physical buttons
Can we apply the same concept to an electric car?
I don’t need (and don’t want) all the fancy crap stuffed into cars these days.
I just need a battery powered box that is safe to drive. Two or four seats, driveable on the highway.
My wife and I wanted to buy an electric car to use some of the power our solar panels generate. It turned out that an electric car would cost way lots more than a gasoline powered car.
The various Chinese electric cars are heading in that direction. European safety standards are a bit more of an effort than the US market, but it’s certainly doable
It’s a cool car. I love the idea. But to be honest, I wouldn’t buy it. I live in the most densely populated country when looking at electric car chargers and it’s problematic for the people who own them. It’s too expensive to drive compared to a normal car. The range of this is, for what it is, extremely short. The range is 150 mile / 240 km in perfect condition, so realistically it’s more like 150 km with a brand new battery considering no one drives absolutely perfectly to save fuel/charge and traffic is a thing too. And what does it do after a few years? Tesla has it figured out but when you look at the Fiat 500E that’s pretty much useless after 3 years because the batteries only last such a short time, or the Zoe, that also has major battery issues after only a few years, this makes it a huge financial gamble.
“$20,000 USD, after American federal tax incentives”
That’s false advertising. They are advertising that price, but in reality it’s 28k. If it was 20k with a powerful plug in hybrid system, I’d almost be begging to buy it.
Once it’s done its rounds in testing I would take this over a Tesla any day especially a Cyber Truck.
The only gripe I have is I wish it were all wheel drive, I’d pay extra for that. The ethos behind the vehicle matches my own when it comes to cars. I don’t want a distracting dash, I don’t need 80 cameras and LIDAR, I want to know how to repair my vehicle when its reasonable to do so, I don’t want doors/trunks/hoods closing automatically. I don’t want any feature of my vehicle to be based on a subscription, the internet, and especially not a chat bot, all of that is literally on my phone.
I hope an unenshittified sedan comes out soon too. I think this company or at least these designers have a real head on their shoulders. I hope it achieves its goals. My family has been belaboring upgrading a vehicle in this era. Now we at least have something to wait for.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)