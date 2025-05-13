Trackside Observations Of A Rail Power Enthusiast

The life of a Hackaday writer often involves hours spent at a computer searching for all the cool hacks you love, but its perks come in not being tied to an office, and in periodically traveling around our community’s spaces. This suits me perfectly, because as well as having an all-consuming interest in technology, I am a lifelong rail enthusiast. I am rarely without an Interrail pass, and for me Europe’s railways serve as both comfortable mobile office space and a relatively stress free way to cover distance compared to the hell of security theatre at the airport. Along the way I find myself looking at the infrastructure which passes my window, and I have become increasingly fascinated with the power systems behind electric railways. There are so many different voltage and distribution standards as you cross the continent, so just how are they all accommodated? This deserves a closer look.
So Many Different Ways To Power A Train
In Europe where this is being written, the majority of main line railways run on electric power, as do many subsidiary routes. It’s not universal, for example my stomping ground in north Oxfordshire is still served by diesel trains, but in most cases if you take a long train journey it will be powered by electricity. This is a trend reflected in many other countries with large railway networks, except sadly for the United States, which has electrified only a small proportion of its huge network.
Of those many distribution standards there are two main groups when it comes to trackside, those with an overhead wire from which the train takes its power by a pantograph on its roof, or those with a third rail on which the train uses a sliding contact shoe. It’s more usual to see third rails in use on suburban and metro services, but if you take a trip to Southern England you’ll find third rail electric long distance express services. There are even four-rail systems such as the London Underground, where the fourth rail serves as an insulated return conductor to prevent electrolytic corrosion in the cast-iron tunnel linings.
As if that wasn’t enough, we come to the different voltage standards. Those southern English trains run on 750 V DC while their overhead wire equivalents use 25 kV AC at 50Hz, but while Northern France also has 25 kV AC, the south of the country shares the same 3 kV DC standard as Belgium, and the Netherlands uses 1.5 kV DC. More unexpected still is Germany and most of Scandinavia, which uses 15 kV AC at only 16.7 Hz. This can have an effect on the trains themselves, for example Dutch trains are much slower than those of their neighbours because their lower voltage gives them less available energy for the same current.
In general these different standards came about partly on national lines, but also their adoption depends upon how late the country in question electrified their network. For example aside from that southern third-rail network and a few individual lines elsewhere, the UK trains remained largely steam-powered until the early 1960s. Thus its electrification scheme used the most advanced option, 25 kV 50 Hz overhead wire. By contrast countries such as Belgium and the Netherlands had committed to their DC electrification schemes early in the 20th century and had too large an installed base to change course. That’s not to say that it’s impossible to upgrade though, as for example in India where 25 kV AC electrification has proceeded since the late 1950s and has included the upgrade of an earlier 1.5 kV DC system.
A particularly fascinating consequence of this comes at the moment when trains cross between different networks. Sometimes this is done in a station when the train isn’t moving, for example at Ashford in the UK when high-speed services switch between 25 kV AC overhead wire and 750 V DC third rail, and in other cases it happens on the move through having the differing voltages separated by a neutral section of overhead cable. Sadly I have never manged to travel to the Belgian border and witness this happening. Modern electric locomotives are often equipped to run from multiple voltages and take such changes in their stride.
Power To The People Movers
Finally, all this rail electrification infrastructure needs to get its power from somewhere. In the early days of railway electrification this would inevitably been a dedicated railway owned power station, but now it is more likely to involve a grid connection and some form of rectifier in the case of DC lines. The exception to this are systems with differing AC frequencies from their grid such as the German network, which has an entirely separate power generation and high voltage distribution system.
So that was the accumulated observations of a wandering Hackaday scribe, from the comfort of her air-conditioned express train. If I had to name my favourite of all the networks I have mentioned it would be the London Underground, perhaps because the warm and familiar embrace of an Edwardian deep tube line on a cold evening is an evocative feeling for me. When you next get the chance to ride a train keep an eye out for the power infrastructure, and may the experience be as satisfying and comfortable as it so often is for me.
Header image: SPSmiler, Public domain.
7 thoughts on “Trackside Observations Of A Rail Power Enthusiast”
“This is a trend reflected in many other countries with large railway networks, except sadly for the United States, which has electrified only a small proportion of its huge network.” — and Canada, which has not only zero electrified mainlines, it tore out the little bit of electrification that was performed in the 20th Century. At least the USA kept the northeast corridor.
Actually the US has kept a lot more rail in general. I think a majority of the trackage ever built in Canada has been torn up, including a crucial section of one of the transcontinental routes.
In this era when we all love to call out the USA for all their foibles, I want to call out my own country for somehow being worse. (Don’t get me started on VIA Rail. It’s like they set a goal to be worse than Amtrak. Yes, it IS possible to be worse than Amtrak.)
All of this to say– I’m both fascinated and incredibly envious of your observations, Jenny.
A good write up! Most folks don’t put a second thought into the logistics of getting around or the infrastructure needed to support it. I see it mentioned most often in defense white papers about CIKR attacks.
If they ever get the thorium based Small Modular Reactors ironed out we may start seeing the electrified rail model flipped on its head. Where the locomotives are putting power back into the system when they have a lighter load. Supposedly the SMRs can be fit onto a tractor trailer rig so its a small jump from there to a rail based system.
A thorium locomotive would be a decent intermediate step to getting Europe (and one day hopefully the U.S.) onto the same electrified rail system standard. It would also allow electrified trains to operate on unpowered rail systems as well as act as mobile backup generators during power outages/shortages. Its a pipe dream at this point though.
The reactor vessel of an SMR fits on a lorry. That leaves a lot of infrastructure around the reactor that is still very large and cumbersome.
Nuclear-powered trains were thought about in the 1960s. Look up the X-12. This weighed 360 tons and needed 15 axles.
I think France got it right: for their nuclear trains, they put the ‘nuclear’ part next to the track instead of on it.
That’s exactly the line of thinking you get from manager types who believe that, somehow, laws of physics are negotiable. The never-ending source of boondoggles.
TL;DR: Laws of physics are NOT in favour of putting unwieldy things onto moving things, if you can avoid them.
THE single reason why EVs remain net-positive compared to their ICE counterparts, EVEN if charged with 100% fossil fuel derived electricity, and despite their unwieldy battery pack is plain and simple: power stations stay put. This way, all the tech to eliminate emissions and/or improve efficiency isn’t watered down by unholy trade-offs due to size and/or weight constraints.
And track bound vehicles are, by far, the best candidates for external power sources, a.k.a.: minimal unwieldy bits PLUS all the benefits of stationary power sources.
Well, you forget some diesel+electric trains : you run on overhead electricity until the line stops and while running, you switch to the diesel generator inside the engine. Very practical on some old networks, but don’t forget to lower the pantograph : I known some train drivers that forget that and then were a bit annoyed to explain that they lost it thanks to the next low bridge/tunnel :-)
For freight at the bare minimum, I would like the rail system in the US to be improved, but the problem over here is economics.
Public commuter trains can just about get enough funding in large metropolitan areas (but not really because they’re generally poorly maintained and don’t pull in enough money to pay for themselves even when they charge), but without freight no one wants to maintain (much less expand) the longer lines and so we can’t really use passenger trains on those lines.
Worse, we can’t get any more freight on the rails and off the roads without first expanding the lines to reach more communities and second taxing the large trucks proportional to the damage they cause to the roads (said taxes being things like vehicle registration) because it will always be cheaper to do the entire journey in a semi (as opposed to just the final delivery) if the burden of road maintenance is equally shared by all users.
So for now most trains will continue to hug the coasts and long trips will be in the car or in the air.
IMHO, As far as the US goes, we are stuck in the bronze age economics that doesn’t allow for proper modernization.
Translation – any network is as good as its connections. Transit hubs. This is where it gets into the bronze age economics – competing networks do NOT want to connect to each other. I believe this is called myopic monopoly, inability to see the growth beyond 3-year investment plans. The only way out of this is having average Sam’s taxes paying for such things, but taxes are ALREADY tied up subsidizing all kinds of Amtracks and their networks, so expanding anything will not fly well, more taxes (obviously, corporations are excluded from paying taxes – thank you, donald for making it crystal clear) for the average Sam, etc.
Japan had this EXACT (well, to a degree) situation in the 1960s, and they needed the way out, and they did – strategic long-term planning. It took them nearly 50 years to build up the combination of public-paid and private – and they forced private to connect with public, no negotiations. Hence, some sinkansen lines are public, some private, and they connect where they should, at the busiest intersections where they are needed. China learned from Japan and declared sinkansen on steroids, and they did just at thing, same story, much, much faster, busy hubs where they are needed the most, connecting routes.
What’s missing in the US is the will to acknowledge that we are not just 25 years, we are full 50 years behind Japan, not to mention EU countries. We are even behind Canada – they are planning high speed rail Toronto – Ottawa – Montreal (potentially Quebec City, too). With some proper planning they may even connect Detroit, which means they’ll link up with Chicago too. Have we had sane and thoughtful planners in the DC we’d, too, be planning high speed Buffalo – Boston, thus, allowing canadians to plan for the eventual linking up with THAT line, but we don’t and we won’t. Because airplanes is the New Monopoly that is about as bad as the Truckers Union and it won’t allow any alternatives. Bronze age economy. Nobody invents iron alloys because just no, not even to those who already mine and forge iron. Just no.
