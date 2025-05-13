What’s An LCR Databridge?

[Thomas Scherrer] has an odd piece of vintage test equipment in his most recent video. An AIM LCR Databridge 401. What’s a databridge? We assume it was a play on words of an LCR bridge with a digital output. Maybe. You can see a teardown in the video below.

Inside the box is a vintage 1983 Z80 CPU with all the extra pieces. The device autoranges, at least it seems as much. However, the unit locks up when you use the Bias button, but it isn’t clear if that’s a fault or if it is just waiting for something to happen.

The teardown starts at about six minutes in. Inside is a very large PCB. The board is soldermasked and looks good, but the traces are clearly set by a not-so-steady hand. In addition to AIM, Racal Dana sold this device as a model 9341. The service manual for that unit is floating around, although we weren’t able to download it due to a server issue. A search could probably turn up copies.

From the service manual, it looks like the CPU doesn’t do much of the actual measurement work. There are plenty of other chips and a fast crystal that work together and feed an analog-to-digital converter.

LCR meters used to be somewhat exotic, but are now fairly common. It used to be common to measure reactance using a grid dip meter.