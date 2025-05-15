The drivetrain of most modern bicycles has remained relatively unchanged for nearly a century. There have been marginal upgrades here and there like electronic shifting but you’ll still mostly see a chain with a derailleur or two. [Matthew] is taking a swing at a major upgrade to this system by replacing the front derailleur with a torque converter, essentially adding an automatic transmission to his bicycle.
Most of us will come across a torque converter in passenger vehicles with automatic transmissions, but these use fluid coupling. [Matthew] has come up with a clever design that uses mechanical coupling instead using a ratchet and pawl mechanism. There are two gear ratios here, a 1:1 ratio like a normal bicycle crank and a 1.5:1 ratio that is automatically engaged if enough torque is applied to the pedals. This means that if a cyclist encounters a hill, the gear automatically shifts down to an easier gear and then will shift back once the strenuous section is finished.
[Matthew] machined all the parts for this build from scratch, and the heavy-duty solid metal parts are both impressive but also show why drivetrains like this haven’t caught on in the larger bicycling world since they’re so heavy. There have been some upgrades in internally geared hubs lately though, which do have a number advantages over traditional chain and derailleur-based bikes with the notable downside of high cost, and there have been some other interesting developments as well like this folding mechanical drivetrain and this all-electric one.
Thanks to [Keith] for the tip!
4 thoughts on “Automatic Transmission For Manual Transportation”
NO.
Slushboxes were a bad idea for cars.
Wow there’s a term I haven’t heard in a while. I generally agree, and students should still be required to learn on manual, it’s better for overall mindfulness
Automatic transmission ?
Is this for using your bike in North America ?
huh, a bike tech “innovation” i don’t outright hate on sight, those are rare-ish.
it’s basically a two-chainring front gear arrangement with the front “derailer” automated based on crankarm torque, i guess? i’d like to have seen more details of how that switching/ratcheting system works.
i suppose it actually might have some use cases, for some riding styles at least. not all riding, but perhaps enough to find a niche. although i can foresee a separate little devil hiding behind every gear tooth and bearing ball, never mind all the other details, but i don’t think there’s necessarily any totally unsolvable issues with it. barring maybe that infernal ratchet-clicking noise in high gear, dunno how you’d shut that up.
wonder who else have tried this in the past, and how and why it failed for them? because bike design is an old enough field that this obvious of an idea just cannot have never been tried before.
