The Commodore 64 may remain the best selling computer of all time, but it has one major flaw. It doesn’t have HDMI! That makes it a total pain to use with modern displays. Thankfully, [Side Projects Lab] has whipped up an HDMI output board to solve this concerning oversight from the original designers.
The project was inspired by work by [Copper Dragon], who whipped up a nifty RGB output board. This device worked by reading the inputs to the C64’s VIC II graphics chip, which it then used to recreate a pixel-perfect video frames to then produce a quality analog video output. [Side Projects Lab] figured the same interception technique would be useful for producing a quality HDMI output.
The result was the HD-64. It sits inside the C64 in place of the original RF modulator. It uses an interleaver socket to capture digital signals going to the VIC II. It then feeds these signals to an emulated VIC II running inside an FPGA, which creates the pixel-perfect screen representation and synthesizes the proper digital HDMI output. Meanwhile, the analog audio output from the SID chip is captured from the RF modulator’s original header, and sent out via the HDMI output as well. The default output is super-sharp, but the device can be configured to allow scanlines and anti-aliasing if that’s more to your tastes.
If you want to hook your C64 up to a modern screen, this is going to be one of the tidiest and sharpest ways to do it. We’ve seen similar hacks for other platforms before, too. Video after the break.
[Thanks to RobIII for the tip!]
11 thoughts on “The Commodore 64 Gets An HDMI Upgrade”
“this concerning oversight from the original designers.”
I wonder what concerning oversights todays designers are making as they are unaware of technology that wont come out for another 20 years.
I’m certain this statement was meant as irony, as a joke, as a sideblow. :)
That being said, I think that CRT emulation is favorable for anything 320×240 pixels and below.
VICE, for example, provides optional PAL emulation.
It’s not ideal, but a start. Emulation of a Commodore 1701/1702 and its screen mask (slot mask?, 0,64 mm dot pitch) would be nice.
Hopefully, HDMI boards in the future will be intelligent enough to run such CRT emulation.
I specifically came to read the comments to see if someone completely missed the obvious joke and point out that HDMI wasn’t available at the time.
I am not disappointed.
I got the intention to “crack a joke” but I specifically came to drop the trivia of how long between the C64s release and HDMIs.
Since it needs original VIC chip, it doesn’t fix the VDC bug that could lock up the computer.
Also I noticed it doesn’t mention Commodore 128, I wonder if this can be used in 128 mode, 40 column mode? 80 column mode already has RGB out and there are HDMI adapter that takes digital RGB to HDMI
It’s not open-source, that’s (imho) definitely an information worth mentionning.
That’s okay, I think. If it was, some Chinese company would start to make cheap copies for profits. ;)
I did not complain about it not being open-sourced.
I used a composite video to HDMI converter (external) in a C64 project presented on HaD a few years ago. The picture looked just fine to me.
An analog RGB to HDMI converter for the Amiga would be super.
It’s getting to the point we might as well throw a WiFi enabled RISC KVM in there and use the television’s web browser to open the video feed 🤦🏼♂️
Also that Micro HDMI connector is cursed, never used a good one, signal always drops. Hopefully USB-C with DisplayPort Alt-Mode will get easier to use. The cables for that are robust and cheap.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)