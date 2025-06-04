For some people (e.g. this author) solder wick is a tool of last resort. Unfortunately, solder suckers and vacuum pumps lose most of their utility when you move from through-hole to SMD components, forcing us to use the dreaded wick. For those of us in this mindset, [nanofix]’s recent video which we’ve placed below the break on tips for solder wick could make desoldering a much less annoying experience.
Most of the tips have to do with maintaining proper control of heat flow and distribution. [nanofix]’s first recommendation is to cut off short segments of wick, rather than using it straight from the roll, which reduces the amount of heat lost to conduction along the rest of the length. It’s also important to maintain a certain amount of solder on the soldering iron’s tip to improve conduction between the tip and the wick, and to periodically re-tin the tip to replace absorbed solder. Counterintuitively, [nanofix] explains that a low temperature on the soldering iron is more likely to damage the board than a high temperature, since solder wick getting stuck to a pad risks tearing the traces.
[nanofix] also notes that most boards come from the factory with lead-free solder, which has a higher melting point than tin-lead solder, and thus makes it harder to wick. He recommends first adding eutectic lead-based solder to the pads, then wicking away the new, lower melting-point mixture. Other miscellaneous tips include cutting a more precise tip into pieces of wick, always using flux, avoiding small soldering iron tips, and preheating the board with hot air.
We’ve seen a couple of guides to desoldering before. If you’re looking for more exotic methods for easing the task, you can always use bismuth.
Making Solder Wick Less Painful
For some people (e.g. this author) solder wick is a tool of last resort. Unfortunately, solder suckers and vacuum pumps lose most of their utility when you move from through-hole to SMD components, forcing us to use the dreaded wick. For those of us in this mindset, [nanofix]’s recent video which we’ve placed below the break on tips for solder wick could make desoldering a much less annoying experience.
4 thoughts on “Making Solder Wick Less Painful”
I’ve been hesitating to replace my solder-sucker with a real vacuum pump for so long, that now I don’t need either of them anymore because everything is SMD. :D
Naaa, not really true. I like to work on vintage computers. But I became so proficient with my solder-sucker that I just can’t warrant the purchase of a vacuum pump.
Yeah, been using my favourite type of solder sucker for a long time, for thru hole and SMD cleanup as well as chemtronics wick.
The only vacuum pump desoldering gun I’ve ever got in with was an OK Industries one, they are not cheap and I doubt my employer would have been happy if I’d taken it when I left.
For multi-pin smd parts I use tin-bismuth solder to remove them. Melts at around 140 C, put an excess on all the pins and keep it molten. Much less likely to strip traces off the board. Then use a vacuum solder station to clean off the excess.
I’m gonna throw out the best piece of solder wick advice I have ever learned.
Press the tip on the wick…then pull the wick up and back over the top of the tip. The heat above the joint will cause the solder to flow upwards…so it is wicking instead of dabbing the solder off.
Credit goes to the late John Dunn. My electronics instructor.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)