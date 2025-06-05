SPACEdeck Is Half Cyberdeck, Half Phone Case, All Style

It’s been at least a few hours since Hackaday last featured a cyberdeck, so to avoid the specter of withdrawal, we present you with [Sp4m]’s SPACEdeck, a stylish phone-based cyberdeck!

The SPACEdeck takes a Samsung Galaxy S24 and puts it into a handsome clamshell case with a wireless keyboard, turning the phone into a tiny-screened laptop that urges you not to panic. Is The Hitchiker’s Guide to The Galaxy available on the Playstore? Well, the e-book of the novel surely is, and having access to Wikipedia comes close. The design is building off (or out from, as the case may be) a 3D-printed phone case for the S24 by Digital Proto.

Given that the Galaxy S24 has more horsepower than the ancient Macbook we’re writing this on, this setup is probably going to be more useful than you might think, especially when paired with Termux to give you the full power of Linux.

Like some modern laptops, the screen can rotate 180 degrees for when the keyboard isn’t needed. The case will also allow for Nintendo Switch2 joycon integration, but that’s a work in progress for now. The connection points will also be modular so other accessories can be used. All files will be released once [Sp4m] is happy with how the Joycons are holding on, hopefully with a license that will allow us to remix this for other phones.

Given the supercomputers in our pockets, it’s really a wonder we don’t see more android-based cyberdecks, but most seem to stick to SBCs. Lately it seems the slabtop form-factor has been equally popular for cyberdecks, but it’s hard to beat a clamshell for practicality.