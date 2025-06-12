Some people love tools in their browsers. Others hate them. We certainly do like to see just how far people can push the browser and version 0.6 of CHILI3D, a browser-based CAD program, certainly pushes.
If you click the link, you might want to find the top right corner to change the language (although a few messages stubbornly refuse to use English). From there, click New Document and you’ll see an impressive slate of features in the menus and toolbars.
The export button is one of those stubborn features. If you draw something and select export, you’ll see a dialog in Chinese. Translated it has the title: Select and a checkmark for “Determined” and a red X for “Cancelled.” If you select some things in the drawing and click the green checkmark, it will export a brep file. That file format is common with CAD programs, but you’ll need to convert, probably, if you want to 3D print your design.
The project’s GitHub repository shows an impressive slate of features, but also notes that things are changing as this is alpha software. The CAD kernel is a common one brought in via WebAssembly, so there shouldn’t be many simple bugs involving geometry.
We’ve seen a number of browser-based tools that do some kind of CAD. CADmium is a recent entry into the list. Or, stick with OpenSCAD. We sometimes go low-tech for schematics.
10 thoughts on “Open Source CAD In The Browser”
I wish we could see more AAA games in browser. No more wasting time downloading, no more wasting HDD space. Just open URL and play. This will be the future of gaming.
Oh… yeah… me too… actually I’d like to be able to eat and sleep in the browser too, no more flavour or quality of life, just open the supermarket URL and subscribe to “basic meal number 4” and “quality sleeping bag beige one size fits all”. This will be the future of living.
You’re thinking too small! I’m looking forward to replacing my internal organs with a browser.
The code, maps, sound models and textures would still be downloaded (into the browser storage) or else your graphics card would not be able to display them.
If you want to see how far you can take this concept, Onshape is a commercial online CAD program. It is free to use for open source projects. https://www.onshape.com/
It’s not open source so gl & hf when they suddenly decide that you need to pay $8000 a year to use their software. Onshape is a roach motel for naive CAD users.
Yeah, after using Tinkercad then fusion360, I decided to give FreeCad another go when it hit v1.0. So far so good.
How a parametric CAD program can lack a sketch symmetry constraint, and still claim to be ready for prime time with a straight face, is beyond me.
No all CAD software have all tools, there are some ways todo same thing, no sketch symmetry, do a part symmetry.
This is so good! Please help me ditch Onshape for good.
I would have hoped this uses the “sketch” concept rather than drawing in 3D space.
