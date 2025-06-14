Laptop Brick Is Brought Back From The Brink

We’ve all been there. [Kasyan TV] had a universal adapter for a used laptop, and though it worked for a long time, it finally failed. Can it be fixed? Of course, it can, but it is up to you if it is worth it or not. You can find [Kasyan’s] teardown and repair in the video below.

Inside the unit, there were a surprising number of components crammed into a small area. The brick also had power factor correction. The first step, of course, was to map out the actual circuit topology.

The unit contains quite a bit of heat sinking. [Kasyan] noted that the capacitors in place were possibly operated very near their operating limit. Since the power supply burned, there was an obvious place to start looking for problems.

One of the two synchronous rectifier FETs was a dead short. Everything else seemed to be good. The original FETs were not available, but better ones were put in their place. A snubber diode, though, appeared to be the root cause of the failure. Testing with a programmable load showed the repair to be a success.

Of course, you aren’t likely to have this exact failure, but the detailed analysis of what the circuit is doing might help you troubleshoot your own power supply one day.

We were surprised none of the traces burned out, but that can be fixed, too. Oddly, this cheap supply looked to be better than some of the inexpensive bench supplies we’ve seen. Go figure.