Make Magical-Looking Furniture With Kerf Bend Wizard

The intersection between “woodworkers” and “programmers” is not a densely populated part of the Venn diagram, but [Michael Schiebler] is there with his Kerf Bend Wizard to help us make wood twist and bend like magic.

Kerf bending is a fine technique we have covered before: by cutting away material on the inside face of a piece of wood, you create an area weak enough to allow for bending. The question becomes: how much wood do I remove? And where? That’s where Kerf Bend Wizard comes to the rescue.

You feed it a spline– either manually or via DXF–and it feeds you a cut pattern that will satisfy that spline: just enough wood removed in just the right places that the edges of the cut should touch when the bend is achieved. This means less cut time and a stronger piece than eyeballing the kerfs. It works with both a table saw blade or a tapered end mill on a CNC or manual router. You can specify the kerf width of your table saw, or angle of your end mill, along with your desired cut depth.

The output is DXF, convenient for use with a CNC, and a simple table giving distances from the edge of the piece and which side to cut, which is probably easier for use on the table saw. (Kerf Bend Wizard is happy to handle complex bends that require kerfing both sides of the material, as you can see.)

This was [Michael]’s thesis project, for which he hopefully got a good grade. The code is “semi-open” according to [Michael]; there’s a GitHub where you can grab an offline version for your own use, but no open-source license is on offer. Being a broke student and an artist to boot, [Michael] also can’t promise he will be able to keep the web version available without ads or some kind of monetization, so enjoy it while you can!

If CNCs or table saws aren’t your thing, kerf bending has long been used with laser cutters, too.

Our thanks (which, as always, is worth its weight in gold) to [Michael] for the tip. If you’re in the intersection of the Venn diagram with [Michael], we’d love to hear what you’re up to.