Currently the typical way that crude oil is processed involves a fractional distillation column, in which heated crude oil is separated into the various hydrocarbon compounds using distinct boiling points. This requires the addition of significant thermal energy and is thus fairly energy intensive. A possible alternative has been proposed by [Tae Hoon Lee] et al. with a research article in Science. They adapted membranes used with reverse-osmosis filtration to instead filter crude oil into its constituents, which could enable skipping the heating step and thus save a lot of energy.
The main change that had to be made was to replace the typical polyamide films with polyimine ones, as the former have the tendency to swell up – and thus becomes less effective – when exposed to organic solvents, which includes hydrocarbons. During testing, including with a mixture of naphtha, kerosene and diesel, the polyimine membrane was able to separate these by their molecular size.
It should be noted of course that this is still just small scale lab-testing and the real proof will be in whether it can scale up to the flow rates and endurance required from a replacement for a distillation column. Since this research is funded in part by the fossil fuel industry, one can at least expect that some trial installations will be set up before long, with hopefully positive results.
3 thoughts on “Replacing Crude Oil Fractional Distillation With Microporous Polyimine Membranes”
Fractional distillation is rarely used anymore. Almost all fuel “refining” is done with Catalytic Crackers. Not unlike the catalytic converter in a car breaking down unburned gasoline, crackers take crude oil that may have hydrocarbons with 35 carbons or more (paraffin) and cleave them down to ones with 8 carbons (octane) or even lighter (pentane, butane). Yes, crude oil can contain fractions all the way down to methane and butane, I know.
I drive past a fractional distillation column, however, every once in a while. The company running it takes spilled product, contaminated product, and all sorts of other junk that would wind up as hazmat and then separates it into marketable fractions. You can tell when it’s running because they flare off the butane. Maybe methane, I don’t know. Looks like Blade Runner, only smaller.
Hats off to the membrane tactic, BTW. Nice hack.
“Copperhead Road” was playing on the radio as I read this, so naturally I thought of moonshine stills blowing up.
I suspect a multi stage process would be needed: any membrane capable of passing ethanol would also pass ethanol (wood alcohol) and water.
I would assume a membrane that is passing ethanol would pass ethanol yes maybe you meant methanol
