Mechanical 7-Segment Display Combines Servos And Lego

If you need a seven-segment display for a project, you could just grab some LED units off the shelf. Or you could build something big and electromechanical out of Lego. That’s precisely what [upir] did, with attractive results.

The build relies on Lego Technic parts, with numbers displayed by pushing small black axles through a large yellow faceplate. This creates a clear and easy to read display thanks to the high contrast. Each segment is made up of seven axles that move as a single unit, driven by a gear rack to extend and retract as needed. By extending and retracting the various segments in turn, it’s possible to display all the usual figures you’d expect of a seven-segment design.

It’s worth noting, though, that not everything in this build is Lego. The motors that drive the segments back and forth are third-party components. They’re Geekservo motors, which basically act as Lego-mountable servos you can drive with the electronics of your choice. They’re paired with an eight-channel servo driver board which controls each segment individually. Ideally, though, we’d see this display paired with a microcontroller for more flexibility. [upir] leaves that as an exercise for the viewer for now, with future plans to drive it with an Arduino Uno.

Design files are on Github for the curious. We’ve featured some similar work before, too, because you really can build anything out of Lego. Video after the break.