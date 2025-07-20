When A Record Player Doesn’t Work Due To Solid State Grease

Normally, mechanical devices like record players move smoothly, with well-greased contact surfaces enabling the tone arm to automatically move, the multi-record mechanism to drop down a fresh disc, and the listener to have a generally good time. Unfortunately, the 1972-era ITT KP821 record player that [Mark] got recently handed by a friend wasn’t doing a lot of moving, with every part of the mechanism seemingly frozen in place, though the current owner wasn’t certain that they were doing something wrong.
Fortunately, this record player was in exceptionally good condition.. The primary failure was that the BSR record player mechanism, with its many touching metal surfaces, was suffering from a bad case of solidified grease. Although this is easily fixed with some IPA and a lot of elbow grease, the biggest trick with these mechanisms is putting it back together after cleaning, with many seemingly randomly shaped parts and every single E-clip that the manufacturer could design for and source at the time.
With that complete, this just left some pot cleaning and replacing a busted fuse in the amplifier section. The selenium rectifier was still functional, as were the SGS TAA621AX1 audio amplifier ICs. Despite the age of this ‘portable’ record player, both its BSR mechanism and the twin speakers that are part of the record player are in remarkably good condition. Much like with a car, it seems that you just have to swap out the liquid-y elements before they turn into a solid.
Good to see this kind of problem getting attention. These kind of grease related problems are nothing new but are easily overlooked if you are not aware of it. And it happens in all sorts of mechanical devices not only record players. The video shows nicely a method of how this can be easily solved and I’m sure this will inspire many people for future similar repairs.
Perhaps Hackaday can make a service/repair corner. In the spirit of the frequently mentioned “right to repair”, Hackaday could perhaps create a page that allows for easy searching within the articles (other than searching for a word in the headline alone) so that people who are searching for a particular problem might find a similar problem with a practical solution. Just a thought, an idea inspired by the highly inadequate current Hackaday search function, which sometimes more feels like a Nilfisk (a neat way of saying that it really sucks).
Such a section would also be an amazing resource for repair cafe volunteers.
Selenium rectifiers are subject to be replaced as preventative maintenance, but it’s not as bad as with electrolytics or the Rifa filters.
I don’t have 46 minutes of patience for this video, but I did see the epoxy mixing @42:35. Yes, uneven extraction of those tubes is a nuisance. Separating and discarding a bit of the unmixed epoxy is better then making an unequal mix. Especially if you know in advance you squeezed out a bit too much. Just make a visual volume estimate and brush some unmixed epoxy to the side of your paper.
Back in the day, When I worked in the repair business, we used to refer to this as the Garrrard syndrome As in gaarrrard record players. BSR came from the same country. (Britain) . They actually call there grease paraffin. It is oil mixed with paraffin wax. When the oil evaporates. only the wax is left behind . Which then burns and hardens. The record players would pour into the shop just before Christmas . I don’t know how many hundred we repaired over the years. The stuff would sometimes get so hard. we would have to heat up the parts with a soldering gun to get them apart.
Modern watch lubricants have solved this problem. At least from my reading. They don’t harden with age (which would cause the amount of friction to change with obvious detrimental effects) they just evaporate to nothing.
Service interval for mechanical watches used to be 3 years and is now 10, at least for the omegas I looked into. Less cleaning of old funk, better lubricants. Love that archaic tech is still pushing boundaries.
The 3 year service interval some apply to Rolex is the modern equivalent of giving your cars 6 month oil changes.
Rolex also recommends 10 years now, shortening to 5 years as the watch ages. Still a watch like a record player will probably tell you if you’re leaving it too late (poor timekeeping and poor playback).
Difference I suppose is most people will get a Rolex cleaned, water tightness checked and time keeping checked every year or two.
Came into possesion of a wind-up phonograph, clockworks frozen with solidified grease. A few drops of CLP liquified everything, the goo ran out, and after a few iterations, I added fresh lubricant. The gears now spin as free as a top.
