The LumenPnP Pasting Utility: Never Buy Solder Stencils Again?

Over on his YouTube channel the vivacious [Stephen Hawes] tells us that we never need to buy solder stencils again!

A big claim! And he is quick to admit that his printed solder paste isn’t presently quite as precise as solder stencils, but he is reporting good success with his technique so far.

[Stephen] found that he could print PCBs with his fiber laser, populate his boards with his LumenPnP, and reflow with his oven, but… what about paste? [Stephen] tried making stencils, and in his words: “it sucked!” So he asked himself: what if he didn’t need a stencil? He built a Gerber processing, G-code generating, machine-vision implemented… website. The LumenPnP Pasting Utility: https://paste.opulo.io/

The WebAssembly running in the Chrome tab itself connects to the LumenPnP and performs the entire pasting job automatically, with machine-vision fiducial calibration. Automatic alignment with fiducials was critical to the project’s feasibility, and he achieved it using machine-vision from the OpenCV library.

In the video heshows us how to jog the camera to the home fiducial, load the Gerber files, and initialize the job. He’s implemented camera jogging by clicking on the image from the camera to indicate the desired target location, which looks like a very handy feature to have!

Some initial setup just needs to be done once at the beginning to setup your board, additional board prints can then self-calibrate from the fiducials. The Z-index for the dispenser needs to be calibrated, and other job settings include nozzle offset calibration, dispense degrees, retraction degrees, and dwell milliseconds.

