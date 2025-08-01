Hackaday Podcast Ep 331: Clever Machine Tools, Storing Data In Birds, And The Ultimate Cyberdeck

Another week, another Hackaday podcast, and for this one Elliot is joined by Jenny List, fresh from the BornHack hacker camp in Denmark.

There’s a definite metal working flavour to this week’s picks, with new and exciting CNC techniques and a selective electroplater that can transfer bitmaps to metal. But worry not, there’s plenty more to tease the ear, with one of the nicest cyberdecks we’ve ever seen, and a bird that can store images in its song.

Standout quick hacks are a synth that makes sounds from Ethernet packets, and the revelation that the original PlayStation is now old enough to need replacement motherboards. Finally we take a closer look at the huge effort that goes in to monitoring America’s high voltage power infrastructure, and some concerning privacy news from the UK. Have a listen!

Episode 331 Show Notes:

News:

We’ve reache the halfway point: Announcing The 2025 Hackaday One Hertz Challenge

What’s that Sound?

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles: