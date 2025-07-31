When Online Safety Means Surrendering Your ID, What Can You Do?

A universal feature of traveling Europe as a Hackaday scribe is that when you sit in a hackerspace in another country and proclaim how nice a place it all is, the denizens will respond pessimistically with how dreadful their country really is. My stock response is to say “Hold my beer” and recount the antics of British politicians, but the truth is, the grass is always greener on the other side.
There’s one thing here in dear old Blighty that has me especially concerned at the moment though, and perhaps it’s time to talk about it here. The Online Safety Act has just come into force and is the UK government’s attempt to deal with what they perceive as the nasties on the Internet, and while some of its aspirations may be honourable, its effects are turning out to be a little chilling.
As might be expected, the Act requires providers to ensure their services are free of illegal material, and it creates some new offences surrounding sharing images without consent, and online stalking. Where the concern lies for me is in the requirement for age verification to ensure kids don’t see anything the government things they shouldn’t, which is being enforced through online ID verification. There are many reasons why this is of concern, but I’ll name the three at the top of my list.
As anyone who has helped their non technical friends secure their networks will tell you, nothing boosts technical expertise more than presenting a 13-year-old with an online restriction. It’s already been shown how a tech-savvy kid can use an AI generated fake ID to watch online smut, and I am thus certain that the Act just won’t work. Kids will trade ways to get round it just like they traded floppies full of dodgy JPGs in the playground back in the ’90s.
The scope of the Act extends way beyond merely the porn sites you might expect, so your average Brit is going to find themselves uploading their drivers’ licence or passport an awful lot. The probability of a data breach involving all that valuable data will approach one, and all those identities will be compromised. Making more laws won’t stop this happening, after all the very definition of a criminal is a person with a disregard for the law.
And finally, that broad scope is catching all manner of inoffensive and blameless online communities who don’t have the resources to put the age verification and other measures in place. Your classic car forum, a support group for people with mental health problems, even possibly Wikipedia. Of course it’s important to protect children from inappropriate content, but killing the British internet for everyone else shouldn’t be a side effect.
This issue is likely to rumble on for a while in the UK, as at the time of writing a petition for its reform stands around 350k signatures. Thus a further parliamentary debate seems very likely, and no doubt we’ll see a few of our overlords wriggling a little to avoid the inevitable repercussions. You can sign it if you’re a Brit, and meanwhile if you’d like to restore access to the internet that the rest of the world sees, you can join the hordes of Brits running to acquire VPN access.
Palace of Westminster header image: Diliff, CC BY-SA 2.5.
6 thoughts on “When Online Safety Means Surrendering Your ID, What Can You Do?”
Fake ID business is going to be very profitable for a certain period of time before they patch that. AI is a fun workaround, I guess you no longer go down around an alleyway and meet somebody who has a photo booth and a machine to print the cards anymore. But somebody who knows how to use the AI properly will probably be collecting money from people who don’t inside some discord server.
The idea that this is about protecting children from pornography should be dispelled immediately. Everything which is clearly and obviously wrong (such as this law) will require an alibi. They don’t care about exposing kids to sex, that has been made abundantly clear in several different ways. They are essentially trying to stave off impending civil unrest; they’ve laid all the bones for a domestic mass conflict and are refusing to pay the bill, and the only tools of statecraft they are comfortable with are technocratic fiddling around, such as this. It’s not going to end well.
Lots of countries are stubbornly building the foundations for civil unrest or even war right now, and their own utopianism makes them unable to admit that to themselves… but the taboo won’t prevent it from eventually happening. Huge unforced error. They’ll just keep shouting at other people to be nice and kind and empathetic and tolerate what is going on for just a bit longer until bloodshed breaks out, never understanding that you cannot simply nag populations into peace.
The fun thing about this comment is that, depending on your mood, you can read it (at least) two ways:
Are you talking about my country? You are an idiot, or !
You are so right, those other blokes are stoking the fires they will be burned in. We’ll be fine over here, though.
Or, the comment can be read as “Looks like you forget to take your meds again.”
The problem is that not everyone in the UK has an ID or the ability to get one, for instance people who dont have sufficient referee’s to link their legal ID the their physical one
I’m quite convinced that things like this are just a ruse for “powerful people” to gain more control over the masses of sheep. The “safety for kids” (or whatever) is just a thin veil to hide the true goals.
And I’m having similar thoughts about AI and their “hallucinations”. AI is becoming an ever more important tool and it can and will be (ab)used to manipulate people and opinions. My suspicions are that these “hallucinations” are a deliberate part of AI programming to learn it to lie ever more convincingly. Apparently already 1/3 of the accounts on “social media sites” are fake and I won’t be surprised if they will outnumber “real humans” soon, and I’m horrified for what that will mean for democracy.
And as this is an article over GB… The whole Brexit thing was a huge effort by a small number of people and a lot of manipulation. I’m still confused how so many people were manipulated to make them believe that was a good idea.
And a part of the problem is that the EU does not work very well. One of the ways I’ve got it explained is that somewhere in the ’90-ies we stopped voting for “leaders” and started voting for “managers”. But managers are not good enough to lead a country. It’s also the change from “things that work well” to “things that sound good” with the goal to get to the next election. As far as I know China is the only country which has a long term strategy. (I.e. > 10 years, and even 50 year plans).
I’m sorry about the rant. I know Hackaday is no good place for politics. But this article is already to much drenched in politics anyway, and it’s all part of the fundamental disconnectedness of all things.
I’ve read an article on tweakers.net (dutch) about the same subject. The headline was that google might be used with their identity api to check for the age of people, but this turned out to be just a rumour. I shudder at the thought of google gaining even more information.
When the persons age has to be proven, the identity needs to be proven, so you’ll leave more of a trackable trace behind which is a great cause for concern.
At least here in the Netherlands I believe there’s a law that doesn’t allow companies to store IDs for long. I know of at least one company that uses the ID for identification but destroys it after verification, so no data can be leaked if this doesn’t fail. But you guessed it, removal may fail, backups may be made and things stick around for much longer than intended and stuff can get leaked. That’s just reality.
For me the effect of age verification and as a result identification as a whole, I’d stop visiting those websites.
It feels a little bit like the under age magic use trace in the magical world of Harry Potter. But this has the side effect that everyone is subjected to verification, not just kids. And I’m a firm believer that parents should be the ones to place restrictions on kids because they are responsible for their kids actions and upbringing. That said, I’m in favour of restricting access to social media (evil in my opinion) and smart phone use. Just not the way it’s implemented (or how they plan to do it).
