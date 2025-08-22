Quieting That Radio

If you are casually listening to the radio, you probably tune into a local station and with modern receivers and FM modulation, the sound quality is good. But if you are trying to listen to distant or low-powered station, there’s a lot of competition. Our modern world is awash in a soup of electronic interference. [Electronics Unmessed] tells — and shows — us how much noise can show up on a SDR setup and what simple things you can do to improve it, sometimes tremendously.

According to the video, the main culprit in these cases is the RF ground path. If you have a single antenna wire, there still has to be a ground path somewhere and that may be through the power line or through, for example, a USB cable, the host computer, and its power supply. Unsurprisingly, the computer is full of RF noise which then gets into your receiver.

Adding a counterpoise makes a marked difference. A low inductance ground connection can also help. The counterpoise, of course, won’t be perfect, so to further turn down the noise, ferrite cores go around wires to block them from being ground paths for RF.

The common cores you see are encased in plastic and allow you to snap them on. However, using a bare core and winding through it multiple times can provide better results. Again, thanks to the SDR’s display, you can see the difference this makes in his setup.

None of this is new information, of course. But the explanation is clear, and being able to see the results in a spectrum display is quite enlightening. Those cores essentially turn your wire into a choke. People think that grounding is simple, but it is anything but.