Google Will Require Developer Verification Even For Sideloading

Do you like writing software for Android, perhaps even sideload the occasional APK onto your Android device? In that case some big changes are heading your way, with Google announcing that they will soon require developer verification for all applications installed on certified Android devices – meaning basically every mainstream device. Those of us who have distributed Android apps via the Google app store will have noticed this change already, with developer verification in the form of sending in a scan of your government ID now mandatory, along with providing your contact information.

What this latest change thus effectively seems to imply is that workarounds like sideloading or using alternative app stores, like F-Droid, will no longer suffice to escape these verification demands. According to the Google blog post, these changes will be trialed starting in October of 2025, with developer verification becoming ‘available’ to all developers in March of 2026, followed by Google-blessed Android devices in Brazil, Indonesia, Thailand and Singapore becoming the first to require this verification starting in September of 2026.

Google expects that this system will be rolled out globally starting in 2027, meaning that every Google-blessed Android device will maintain a whitelist of ‘verified developers’, not unlike the locked-down Apple mobile ecosystem. Although Google’s claim is that this is for ‘security’, it does not prevent the regular practice of scammers buying up existing – verified – developer accounts, nor does it harden Android against unscrupulous apps. More likely is that this will wipe out Android as an actual alternative to Apple’s mobile OS offerings, especially for the hobbyist and open source developer.