Making The World’s Smallest E-Bike Battery

Often times, e-bikes seek to build the biggest battery with the most range. But what if you want to take a couple lunch loops on your bike and only need 20 minutes of charge? That’s [Seth] from Berm Peak set out to find out with his minuscule Bermacell battery.
The battery is made from only 14 18650s, this tiny 52V batty is nearly as small an e-bike battery as can be made. Each cell is 3000 mAh making a total battery capacity of 156 Wh. All the cells were welded in series with an off the shelf BMS and everything was neatly packaged in an over-sized 3D printed 9V battery case. [Seth] plans to make another smaller battery with less then 100 Wh of capacity so he can take it on a plane, so stay tuned for more coverage!
[Seth] hooked up the Bermacell to the Bimotal e-bike conversion system on his trail bike and hit Kanuga bike park. He got three laps out of the Bermacell, and thinks a fourth is possible with more conservative throttle usage. The three laps equates to about 1500 ft of total elevation gain, a metric commonly used by mountain bikers. For a more useful metric for commuters, [Seth] recharged the battery and rode to a nearby coffee shop and back, a distance of nearly 13 miles with pedaling and throttle assist.
This is not the first time we have seen [Seth] hacking on e-bikes. Make sure to check out our coverage of his jailbreak of a pay to ride e-bike.
The TSDZ2 with open-source firmware can run on packs as low as 24V, so you could use only 7 cells, or something only slightly larger than the common power-tool battery. I wouldn’t bet on it being very useful (the motors expect 36-48V), but I don’t think this was the point here :)
Posted 2 weeks ago to YouTube so he should probably expect a registered letter with a C&D from the IP lawyers at Berkshire Hathaway any day now.
They own Duracell.
Normally, as a lawyer who works with makers (but NOT an IP lawyer), I’d say “who cares, it’s a hobby thing, ‘confusion or dilution’ is a stupid worry. BUT this guy has 1.2 M followers.
And yeah, IP law is mostly idiotic — I’m guessing a C&D for this guy while OpenAI gets billions to steal real individual work … late stage capitalism … whatever the ‘f that is …
Go touch the grass.
I have a little Brompton fold-up bicycle that I DIY converted to an electric bike, and it uses a power tool battery, albeit a 36V one (I swap the battery between bike and lawnmower). No charger issues as I already had one. I haven’t taken it on a flight but I have taken it on trains and stored it in the gap between seat backs.
