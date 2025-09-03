One ROM: The Latest Incarnation Of The Software Defined ROM

Retrocomputers need ROMs, but they’re just so read only. Enter the latest incarnation of [Piers]’s One ROM to rule them all, now built with a RP2350, because the newest version is 5V capable. This can replace the failing ROMs in your old Commodore gear with this sweet design on a two-layer PCB, using a cheap microcontroller.

[Piers] wanted to use the RP2350 from the beginning but there simply wasn’t space on the board for the 23 level shifters which would have been required. But now that the A4 stepping adds 5 V tolerance [Piers] has been able to reformulate his design.

The C64 in the demo has three different ROMs: the basic ROM, kernel ROM, and character ROM. A single One ROM can emulate all three. The firmware is performance critical, it needs to convert requests on the address pins to results on the data bus just as fast as it can and [Piers] employs a number of tricks to meet these requirements.

The PCB layout for the RP2350 required extensive changes from the larger STM32 in the previous version. Because the RP2350 uses large power and ground pads underneath the IC this area, which was originally used to drop vias to the other side of the board, was no longer available for signal routing. And of course [Piers] is constrained by the size of the board needing to fit in the original form factor used by the C64.

The One ROM code is available over on GitHub, and the accompanying video from [Piers] is an interesting look into the design process and how tradeoffs and compromises and hacks are made in order to meet functional requirements.

Thanks to [Piers] for writing in to let us know about the new version of his project.