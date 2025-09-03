Eggs are perhaps the most beloved staple of breakfast. However, they come with a flaw, they are incredibly messy to work with. Cracking in particular leaves egg on one’s hands and countertop, requiring frequent hand washing. This fundamental flaw of eggs inspired [Stuff Made Here] to fix it with an over-engineered egg cracking robot.
The machine works on the principle of scoring a line along an egg shell to weaken it, then gently tapping it to fracture the shell. A simple theory that proved complex to build into a machine. The first challenge was merely holding an egg as eggs come in all shapes and sizes. [Stuff Made Here] ended up settling on silicone over-molded with a 3D printed structure. After numerous prototypes, this evolved into including over-molded arms for added stiffness, and a vacuum seal for added rigidity.
After making two of these holders, [Stuff Made Here] added them to a roughly C shaped holder, which could spin the egg around, and slide the holders to allow fitting any egg shape. To this was added an arm which included a scoring blade and tiny hammer to crack the egg. The hammer can even be turned off while the blade is in use.
The mechanism runs off a sequence of score, hammer, dump, eject. It was attempted to run this sequence off a single crank, but ended up not working for a number of reasons, not least of which being some eggs required more scoring then others. Nonetheless, we love the mechanical computational mechanism used. Ultimately, while frivolous, the project provides a wonderful look at the highs and lows of the prototyping process with all its numerous broken eggs.
If you like over-engineered solutions to simple problems, [Stuff Made Here] has you covered. Make sure to check out this automatic postcard machine next!
5 thoughts on “Over-Engineering An Egg Cracking Machine”
People have been trying this for a long time:
https://youtu.be/RBJGpNTP_lY?list=RDRBJGpNTP_lY&t=93
This was the first that came to my mind
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=KVdqwD_bcPs
What in the world are you doing when you crack an egg open? You hit it on the edge of the bowl, that’s it. That’s all you have to do;)
On itself, it’s not “over engineered”, but breaking eggs on an industrial scale has been a solved problem for many years.
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=industrial+egg+breaking
I roll my eyes at this, I have cracked enough eggs I can do it one handed without getting it all over my fingers. But I watched every second of this cause, yea that guy is awesome
