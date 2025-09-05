Hackaday Podcast Episode 336: DIY Datasette, Egg Cracking Machine, And Screwing 3D Prints

No comments

Thunderstorms were raging across southern Germany as Elliot Williams was joined by Jenny List for this week’s podcast. The deluge outside didn’t stop the hacks coming though, and we’ve got a healthy smorgasbord for you to snack from. There’s the cutest ever data cassette recorder taking a tiny Olympus dictation machine and re-engineering it with a beautiful case for the Commodore 64, a vastly overcomplex machine for perfectly cracking an egg, the best lightning talk timer Hackaday has ever seen, and a demoscene challenge that eschews a CPU. Then in Quick Hacks we’ve got a QWERTY slider phone, and a self-rowing canoe that comes straight out of Disney’s The Sorcerer’s Apprentice sequence.

For a long time we’ve had a Field guide series covering tech in infrastructure and other public plain sight, and this week’s one dealt with pivot irrigation. A new subject for Jenny who grew up on a farm in a wet country. Then both editors are for once in agreement, over using self-tapping screws to assemble 3D-printed structures. Sit back and enjoy the show!

Want to listen offline?  Grab yourself an MP3 hot off the press.

Where to Follow Hackaday Podcast

Places to follow Hackaday podcasts:

Episode 336 Show Notes:

What’s that Sound?

  • Congrats to [1tR3x] who knew more about the music of 2001 Space Odyssey than I did!

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles:

Leave a Reply

Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.