Let’s face it, nobody likes scrubbing, but what option do you have? You can’t exactly break out the grinder to clean off the remains of last nights dinner… right? Well, maybe not a grinder, but thanks to this hack by [Markus Opitz], you can use an oscillating tool.
It’s a simple enough hack: [Markus] modeled the attachment for his Bosch oscillating tool in Tinkercad, and created a bracket to hold a large metal binder clip. The clip attaches with a screw, and can hold whatever scrubbing pad your carpel-tunnel afflicted hands can’t bear to hold on to. He’s using a self-cleaning stainless-steel sponge.
One nice touch is a pair of protective lips on the jaws of the metal clip, to keep it from accidentally scratching the delicate surface under care. Of course if you have a drill or a Dremel handy you can buy attachments for polishing disks of various grits, but what’s the fun in that? Doing the dishes with a hacked-together oscillating tool just somehow seems more fun. Plus this way you can’t accidentally produce an engine-turning pattern.
We don’t seem to have featured many hacks for these fun, buzzing, multi-purpose tools, so if you’ve got one send us a tip. We did feature an oscillating cutter for CNC once, but that was fully DIY.
5 thoughts on “Dirty Pots, Meet Power Tools!”
I’m not sure this would be good for non-stick surfaces…
Also I was amused to find that the headline made me think it was about deoxidising variable resistors! I think I’ve been watching too much Big Clive…
Nope, totally normal to think that – especially on this site.
Even more so if your kitchen equipment isn’t called with English terms.
(I thought the same and/but the articles image made no sense…)
I once had toilet brush of which the handle unscrewed. I put the broom part in my drill, which really quickly cleaned up the toilet in a new-bought house.
I had the same genius idea back in 2010. Except in my case I simply got sprayed with bits of feces and toilet water. Disgusting.
Chemical toilet cleaner is good enough for most stains.
I use a pad (or wire brush for stubborn bits) in the grinder to clean up my cast iron pan when it needs a deep clean. I’ve also used a pad in the grinder on stainless steel occasionally (though the drill usually works better for the angles to get inside it).
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)