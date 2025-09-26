Set Phone To… Hyperspectral

While our eyes are miraculous little devices, they aren’t very sensitive outside of the normal old red, green, and blue spectra. The camera in your phone is far more sensitive, and scientists want to use those sensors in place of expensive hyperspectral ones. Researchers at Purdue have a cunning plan: use a calibration card.

The idea is to take a snap of the special card and use it to understand the camera’s exact response to different colors in the current lighting conditions. Once calibrated to the card, they can detect differences as small as 1.6 nanometers in light wavelengths. That’s on par with commercial hyperspectral sensors, according to the post.

You may wonder why you would care. Sensors like this are useful for medical diagnostic equipment, analysis of artwork, monitoring air quality, and more. Apparently, high-end whisky has a distinctive color profile, so you can now use your phone to tell if you are getting the cheap stuff or not.

We also imagine you might find a use for this in phone-based spectrometers. There is plenty to see in the hyperspectral world.