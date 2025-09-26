Hackaday Podcast Episode 339: The Vape Episode, A Flying DeLorean, And DIY Science

Hackaday Editors Elliot Williams and Tom Nardi start this week’s episode off with an update on the rapidly approaching 2025 Supercon in Pasadena, California. From there they’ll talk about the surprisingly high-tech world of vapes, a flying DeLorean several years in the making, non-contact pulse monitoring, and the potential of backyard radio telescopes to do real astronomy. You’ll hear about a dodecahedron speaker, a page turning peripheral, and 3D printed tools for unfolding boxes. They’ll wrap things up by taking a look at the latest generation of wearable smart glasses, and wonder if putting a bank of batteries in your home is really with the hassle.

Check out the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!

Direct download in DRM-free MP3.

Episode 339 Show Notes:

News:

What’s that Sound?

Think you know that sound? Fill out this form for a chance to win!

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles: