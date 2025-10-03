Hackaday Podcast Episode 340: The Best Programming Language, Space Surgery, And Hacking Two 3D Printers Into One

Elliot Williams and Al Williams got together to share their favorite hacks of the week with you. If you listen in, you’ll hear exciting news about the upcoming SuperCon and the rare occurrence of Al winning the What’s That Sound game.

For hacks, the guys talk about the IEEE’s take on the “best” programming languages of 2025 and how they think AI is going to fundamentally transform the job of a programmer. On a lighter note, there’s an industrial robot who retired to bartending, a minimal drum machine, a high-powered laser, and a Fortran flight simulator reborn with Unity 3D.

In the “can’t miss” category, you’ll learn how not to switch Linux distributions and what to expect when you need surgery while on your next mission to outer space.

There’s lots more. Want to follow along? Check out the links below. As always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!

Or download in DRM-free MP3 playable even over 56K modems.

Episode 340 Show Notes:

News:

What’s that Sound?

Al made short work of the sound again this week, racking up an uncharacteristic streak of two. Congrats to [Absolutely the Best Podcast: A Work in Progress] for getting the printing press right too!

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles: