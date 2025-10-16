2025 Component Abuse Challenge: An LED As A Light Dependent Capacitor

The function of an LED is to emit light when the device is forward biased within its operating range, and it’s known by most people that an LED can also operate as a photodiode. Perhaps some readers are also aware that a reverse biased LED also has a significant capacitance, to the extent that they can be used in some RF circuits in the place of a varicap diode. But how do those two unintentional properties of an LED collide? As it turns out, an LED can also behave as a light dependent capacitor. [Bornach] has done just that, and created a light dependent sawtooth oscillator.

The idea is simple enough, there is a capacitance between the two sides of the depletion zone in a reverse biased diode, and since an LED is designed such that its junction is exposed to the external light, any photons which hit it will change the charge on the junction. Since the size of the depletion zone and thus the capacitance is dependent on the voltage and thus the charge, incoming light can thus change the capacitance.

The circuit is a straightforward enough sawtooth oscillator using an op-amp with a diode in its feedback loop, but where we might expect to find a capacitor to ground on the input, we find our reverse biased LED. The video below the break shows it in operation, and it certainly works. There’s an interesting point here in that and LED in this mode is suggested as an alternative to a cadmium sulphide LDR, and it’s certainly quicker responding. We feel duty bound to remind readers that using the LED as a photodiode instead is likely to be a bit simpler.

