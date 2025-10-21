2025 Hackaday Supercon: Two New Workshops, Costume Party, Lightning Talks, And A New-Space Panel

So much news, so little time left until Supercon! We hope you all have your tickets. If not: Workshop and general admission tickets are on sale now. We’re getting down to the last slightly-more-than-two-handfuls, so if you’re thinking of coming, the time for procrastination has passed.
First up, we have two late-addition workshops, and tickets were just made available. Maybe you noticed that Arduino was bought by Qualcomm, and they kicked off the union with a brand-new board? You can get yourself one, and learn how to use it. And not to be outdone, the CEO of Framework, makers of modular laptop computers, is coming with a grab-bag of parts for you to play with.
Leonardo Cavagnis & Tyler Wojciechowicz
Arduino x DigiKey Presents – From Blink to Think: Discover Arduino Uno Q
Explore the power of Arduino Uno Q, the new board combining a microcontroller and a microprocessor. In this hands-on workshop, you’ll learn how to get started with Uno Q and unlock its dual-core capabilities for intelligent and connected projects.
Framework Mystery Boxes: Swap & Build
This workshop is hosted by Framework’s Founder and CEO, Nirav Patel. You’ll receive a box of assorted returned/refurbished Framework Laptop parts at the start of the workshop. You can then trade parts with other attendees and work together to try to build a functioning computer of some kind. You’ll pick up some tips and tricks on debugging and repair along the way.
New-Space Panel
There is so much going on in space these days that we thought we’d do a break-out panel just to catch you up. Moderated by [Sirina Nabhan], a systems engineer at NASA’s Deep Space Network, [Joey Jefferson] and [Celeste Smith] will be on hand to get us up to speed on future Moon and Mars missions.
Costume Party and Thursday Night Pre-Event Meetup
Friday night is Halloween, and we’ve got Supplyframe headquarters to party in. In honor of our fantastic keynote panel this year, chock-full of the people who bring the Star Trek universe to life, we’re thinking Sci-Fi themed. Of course, we won’t turn you away no matter what your costume (or lack thereof) but if you do have a replica phaser kicking around in your closet, you will want to bust it out for the party.
So after a mellow day of badge hacking, attending workshops, or just hanging out with 511 of your new Hackaday friends, why not slip into something less comfortable for the evening? It’s catered and open bar, but we’ll also keep a zone open full of hot soldering irons.
And if you’re already in town on Thursday night, the 30th, meet up with us for an off-the-official-schedule pint at Kings Row. We’ll be there from 7 pm until, if history is any guide, they close down and send us home.
Lightning Talks
Finally, as we have for the last few years, we’re hosting Lightning Talks on Sunday morning. This is your chance to present seven minutes’ worth of hacking to our rapt audience. If you’ve got something to say, register your talk here!
