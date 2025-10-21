Tinkercad Continues To Grow Up

It is easy to write off Tinkercad as a kid’s toy. It is easy enough for kids to learn and it uses bright colors looking more like a video game than a CAD tool. We use a variety of CAD tools, but for something quick, sometimes Tinkercad is just the ticket. Earlier this year, Tinkercad got a sketch feature, something many other CAD programs have and, now, you can even revolve the sketch to form complex objects. Tinkercad guru [HL ModTech] shows you how in the video below.

It wasn’t long ago that we needed to cut an irregular shape out of an STL and we found the sketch feature whic was perfect for that purpose. If you’ve used other CAD tools, you’ll know that sketches are typically 2D shapes that get changed into a 3D shape. The traditional thing is to simply extrude it, so if you draw a circle in 2D, you get a cylinder.

However, you can also revolve a profile around a center point. In that case, a circle would give you a torus or, you know, a doughnut-shape. In Tinkercad these are two different tools.

In the video, you can see how the revolve works. One nice feature is that in the top right corner is a live preview of what your shape will look like after revolving. The video shows a classic example — a chess piece. If you want to see something more practical, he also has a project to create train tracks using the new feature.

If you want to learn more about Tinkercad, you can do worse than watch all of [HL ModTech’s] videos. You can do some pretty amazing things with nothing more than a Web browser.

Tinkercad can even do parameters, sort of. If you virtually attended Remoteacon (the COVID-19 version of Supercon) you already knew that Tinkercad isn’t just for kid stuff.