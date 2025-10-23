Announcing The 2025 Hackaday Superconference Communicator Badge

It’s the moment you hard-core hardware nerds have been waiting for: the reveal of the 2025 Hackaday Supercon Communicator Badge. And this year, we’ve outdone ourselves, but that’s thanks to help from stellar collaboration with folks from the community, and help from sponsors. This badge is bigger than the sum of its parts, and we’ve planned for it to be useful for you to hack on in the afterlife. Indeed, as always, you are going to be the final collaborator, so we can’t wait to see what you’ll do with it.

We’re going out – wide out – on a limb and trying to create a dense mesh network of badges talking to each other at Supercon. It’s going to be like a badge-hosted collection of chat rooms, as connected as we can make them without talking over each other.

You look up a topic, say Retro Computing or SAO trading, punch in the channel number on the numpad, and your badge starts listening to everything going on around that topic. But they also listen to everything else, and repeat anything they hear on to their neighbors. Like IRC, but LoRa.

But let’s talk hardware. The first thing that hits you is the custom keyboard, a hat-tip to portable computing devices of yore, but actually infinitely more capable and even nicer under the thumbs. Behind the keyboard is a custom dome-switch sticker sheet and a TC8418 I2C keyboard matrix multiplexer chip, which does away with all of the diodes and decoding and makes a keyboard design easy.

In the driver’s seat is an ESP32-S3, courtesy of Espressif, no less. We asked, and they made it rain: it’s the good one with 8 MB of PSRAM and 16 MB of flash – plenty of room for about anything, and just enough pins to run the show. We needed the form-factor of the LCD screen for the aesthetics, and we’ll just say there’s not much choice in this shape; we had to go for an LCD with a strange newish driver chip, but we made it work with the help of sketchy Arduino init scripts found around the interwebs.

Did we mention LoRa? A Communicator Badge is no good without a means of communication. Seeed makes these nice little SX1262 LoRa modules, and they were our first choice not only because they’re cute, but also because they come with a bring-your-own antenna option, and they had enough of them in stock. (This is not to be underestimated these days!) SMA adapter, LiPo and charging circuitry, and badge is your uncle! Super thanks go out to DigiKey for sponsoring us all manner of needed components.

Radio Frequency Madness

Here is where we run into our first problem, and it’s the exact opposite of the problem that mesh networks are designed to solve. Those little LoRa radios transmit easily 1 km to 2 km in open space, maybe half that in an urban neighborhood. And we’re putting 500 hundred of them in the alley, with often just a couple meters between badges.

The game here, in this Bizarro world, is trying to figure out how little power each badge can use while still holding the mesh network somewhat together. It’s an experiment, it’s uncharted territory, and we’d bet that if they had a world record for the most long-range radios within the shortest range of each other, we’d win!

Still, we’ve got some tricks up our sleeve, we’ve got a lot of bandwidth at our discretion, and we’ve got a smart bunch of hackers. We can make this work, and we will have some odd corners of radio spectrum for you to play around with too. Get together with a couple friends and have fun with RF.

We’ll also be broadcasting Supercon-relevant news out to the badges from time to time. Things like which talks are coming up, when and where the food has arrived, and so on.

The Keyboard

Back to the keyboard. Hackaday superfriend [Arturo182] was one of the first few people to make the new-old-stock Blackberry keyboards usable for the masses, building on the work of [JoeN] and [WooDWorkeR]. But hacker demand has dried up the global stock of the old gems, and [Arturo] turned to making his own keyboards. We saw his prototypes and had to get in on the action.

Other badges have come out using his stock keyboard, but only Hackaday and Supplyframe’s Design Lab was foolish enough to do something totally custom. Actually, it was super easy with [Arturo] leading the keyboard project, because he knows all about the details of preparing the designs for the keyboard dome sheets, and worked with the Design Lab team and Supplyframe’s designer [Bogdan Rosu] to get the custom silicone covers looking pretty. Thanks [Arturo]!

The Software?

The software is still under wraps. The folks at Design Lab are turning out badges as fast as they can, even as we write this, and that means that we’re still working on the software. The last minute is the sweetest minute. Again, though, we’re not alone.

The brains behind the software effort is [Spaceben], and I have to say I haven’t seen such clean Python code in my life. Everything is possible when you have good folks on your team.

We’re using the LVGL graphics framework for Micropython, which makes the GUI design a lot snazzier than it would otherwise be. It was also easy enough to port our funny display driver to lvgl_micropython, and we’re working on the keyboard too. We’ll see what works on Supercon Day 1!

Your Turn

And that brings us to you! Mesh-network-IRC is fun during the conference, but after the fact, these badges are going to be too good to just leave on the shelf. Porting Meshtastic to the badge would be a fantastic project. The keyboard, WiFi, and Bluetooth connectivity just beg for some kind of handheld remote-control device design. The panel for a home automation setup? Or heck, go super simple and just wire the I2C keyboard out to your next project that needs one. We’d bet a Jolly Wrencher sticker that the badge could be quickly transformed into an ELRS radio control unit.

We love the badge scene, and like many of you out there, we find it’s a pity when the badges just sit in the closet. So we tried to plan for the afterlife here by making the badge hardware as useful as we could, and by making the software side as accessible as possible. Those of you who hack on the badge during Supercon, you’ll be blazing the trails for the rest of us afterwards.

We hope you find it fun to chat with others at Supercon, a fun platform to work on, and something useful after the fact. Managing an ad-hoc chaos mesh network isn’t going to be easy, but the real goal is the friends you meet along the way. See you all at Supercon!