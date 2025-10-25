A Simple $25 Robot Based On The ESP32

[Paul McCabe] wrote in to let us know about his $25 robot. This small wheeled robot is based on an ESP32 and made using cardboard and hot glue.

You drive the contraption using a Bluetooth game controller thanks to the Bluepad32 library, which boasts a long list of supported hardware. [Paul] provides a Bill of Materials (BoM), complete with current component pricing. We don’t know about you, but it struck us as funny that the microcontroller is less expensive than the battery! Ah, the times we live in. Also [Paul] assumes you already have an appropriate Bluetooth controller and doesn’t include that in the total cost.

The software and related material is available on GitHub: github.com/paulemccabe1/DirtCheapRobot. The Arduino-flavored source code is here: DirtCheapRobot_Code.ino.

At time of writing [Paul]’s next steps are listed as:

Investigate ESP32 boards with built in LiPo charging so a smaller LiPo battery with a JST connector can be used

Eliminate use of the breadboard

Create Soccer Robot with linear actuator for kicking

We wish [Paul] every success. If you’re interested in cheap robots you might be interested in a cheap robotic mower or a cheap robotic microscope.