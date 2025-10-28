2025 Component Abuse Challenge: A Bistable Flip-Flop With A Fuse

The flip-flop, in whichever of its several forms you encounter it, is a staple of logic design. Any time that you need to hold onto something, count, or shift bits, out it comes. We expect a flip-flop to be an integrated circuit if we use one, but most of us could knock one together with a couple of transistors.

You aren’t restricted to transistors of course, a relay will do just as well, but how about a fuse? [b.kainka] has made a functioning set/reset flip-flop using a pair of PTC self-resetting fuses.

The circuit is simplicity itself, a pair of incandescent bulbs in series, each in turn in parallel with a momentary action switch and a PTC fuse. On start-up both fuses are conducting, so one or other of them will do its job as a fuse and go high impedance. At that point its bulb will light and the other fuse will remain low impedance so its bulb will stay dark. Press the switch across the lit bulb for a few seconds however, and the circuit resets itself. The other fuse goes high impedance while the first fuse returns to low impedance, and the other bulb lights.

We’re not sure we can see much in the way of practical application for this circuit, but sometimes merely because you can is reason enough. It’s part of our 2025 Component Abuse Challenge, for which you just about still have time to make an entry yourself if you have one.