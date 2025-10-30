Force feedback joysticks are prized for creating a more realistic experience when used with software like flight sims. Sadly, you can’t say the same thing about using them with mech games, because mechs aren’t real. In any case, [zeroshot] whipped up their own stick from scratch for that added dose of realistic feedback in-game.
[zeroshot] designed a simple gimbal to allow the stick to move in two axes, relying primarily on 3D-printed components combined with a smattering of off-the-shelf bearings. For force feedback, an Arduino Micro uses via TMC2208 stepper drivers to control a pair of stepper motors, which can apply force to the stick in each axis via belt-driven pulleys. Meanwhile, the joystick’s position on each axis is tracked via magnetic encoders. The Arduino feeds this data to an attached computer by acting as a USB HID device.
We’ve seen some other great advanced joystick projects over years, too. Never underestimate how much a little haptic feedback can add to immersion.
2 thoughts on “Build Your Own Force-Feedback Joystick”
Cool project, its quite complicated with force feedback. Do other joysticks (COTS ones, Logitech, thrustmaster etc) also have force feedback?
I’ve been thinking of making something like this for my little cousin. He’s really into aircraft sims.
They did, like 20 years ago. I think it’s a dead feature now.
