Hackaday Podcast Episode 344: Board With Lasers, Op-Amp Torture, And Farewell Supercon 9

Hackaday Editors Tom Nardi and Al Williams spent the weekend at Supercon and had to catch up on all the great hacks. Listen in as they talk about their favorites. Plus, stick around to the end to hear about some of the highlights from their time in Pasadena.

If you’re still thinking about entering the Component Abuse Contest, you’re just about out of time. Need some inspiration? Tom and Al talk about a few choice entries, and discuss how pushing parts out of their comfort zone can come in handy. Do you make your own PCBs? With vias? If you have a good enough laser, you could. Or maybe you’d rather have a $10 Linux server? Just manage your expectations. The guys both admit they aren’t mechanical geniuses and, unlike [4St4r], aren’t very good at guessing sounds either. They round up with some 3D printing projects and a collection of quick hacks.

Check out the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!

Episode 344 Show Notes:

News:

What’s that Sound?

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Supercon 9: