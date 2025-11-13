The Pi 500 Turned Overkill Bluetooth Keyboard

Perhaps we’ve all found ourselves at one time or another with more computers in use than keyboards and other peripherals at hand to use them with. With a single user you can make do with remote terminals or by simply plugging and unplugging, but with multiple users it’s not so easy.

CNX Software’s [Jean-Luc Aufranc] had just such a problem involving broken keyboards and a forgotten wireless dongle, but fortunately he had just reviewed the latest version of the Raspberry Pi 500 all-in-one computer with the fancy mechanical switches. His keyboard solution is inspired but completely overkill: to use the full power of the compact Linux machine to emulate a Bluetooth keyboard.

At the heart of this hack is btferret, a Bluetooth library. Run the appropriate software on your Pi, and straight away you’ll have a Bluetooth keyboard. It seems there’s a bit of keymap tomfoolery to be had, and hitting the escape key terminates the program — we would be caught by that SO many times! — but it’s one of those simple hacks it pays to know about in case like him you need to get out of a hole and happen to have one of the range of Pi all-in-one machines to hand.

