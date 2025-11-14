For the retro gaming enthusiast, nothing beats original hardware. The feel of the controllers and the exact timing of the original, non-emulated software provide a certain experience that’s difficult or impossible to replicate otherwise. To that end, [bit-hack] wanted to play the original EGA, 16-color version of The Secret of Monkey Island in a way that faithfully recreated the original and came up with this FPGA-based PC with a real NEC V20 powering it all.
The early 90s-style build is based on a low-power version of the V20 called the V20HL which makes it much easier to interface with a modern 3.3 V FPGA compared to the original 5 V chip. It’s still an IBM XT compatible PC though, with the FPGA tying together the retro processor to a 1 MB RAM module, a micro SD slot that acts as a hard disk drive, a digital-to-analog audio converter, and of course the PS/2 keyboard and mouse and VGA port. The mouse was one of the bigger challenges for [bit-hack] as original XT PCs of this era would have used a serial port instead.
With a custom PCB housed in a acrylic case, [bit-hack] has a modern looking recreation of an XT PC running an original processor and capable of using all of the period-correct peripherals that would have been used to play Monkey Island when it was first released.
FPGAs enable a ton of retrocomputing projects across a wide swath of platforms, and if you’re looking to get started the MiSTer FPGA project is a great resource.
2 thoughts on “FPGA Brings Antique Processor To Life”
Quite nice. I wonder how compatible it is with other software, and also why the NEC V20? If all other hardware, including AdLib and VGA, are emulated, the CPU is the lease difficult thing to also emulate :).
Imagine if we could take this back to mid 1980s and showed we could make XT the size of a wallet, use just mere mA of power, and worked decently like the big, bulky, and power guzzling counterpart?
