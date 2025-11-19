Possibly-Smallest ESP32 Board Uses Smallest-Footprint Parts

Whenever there’s a superlative involved, you know that degree of optimization has to leave something else on the table. In the case of [PegorK]’s f32, the smallest ESP32 dev board we’ve seen, the cost of miniaturization is GPIO.

There’s only one GPIO pin broken out, and it’s pre-wired to an LED. That’s the bad news, and depending on what you want an ESP32 for, it might not phase you at all. What is impressive here, if not the number of I/O pins, is the size of the board: at 9.85 mm x 8.45 mm barely overhangs the USB-C socket that takes up one side of the board.

In order to get the ESP32-C3FH4 onto such a tiny board, all of the other support hardware had to be the smallest possible sizes– including resistors in 01005. If you don’t speak SMD, one could read that number code as “oh god too small” — at 0.4 mm x 0.2 mm it’s as minuscule as you’ll find– and [Pegor] hand soldered them.

OK, he did use a hot plate for the final step, but he did tin the pads manually with a soldering iron, which is still impressive. Most of us probably would have taken PCBWay up on their offer of assembly services, but not [Pegor]. Apparently part of the reason for this project was that he was looking for an excuse to use the really small footprint components.

Aside from leaving out GPIO and needing too-small SMD components, [Pegor] admits that pesky little details like antenna matching circuits and decoupling capacitors had to get cut to make the tiny footprint, so this board might be more of a stunt than anything practical. So what can you do with the smallest ESP32 board? Well, [Pegor] put up a basic web interface up to get you started blinking the built-in LED; after that, it’s up to you. Perhaps you might fancy a teeny-tiny minecraft server? If you can stand to increase the volume a little bit, we’ve seen how to hack a C3 for much better wifi performance.

Thanks to [Pegor] for the tip, and remember– submit your projects, big or small, we read ’em all!