Sweet Sound Sculpture Helps You Sleep Soundly

Have trouble sleeping, or getting to sleep in the first place? You’ve no doubt heard of white noise machines, but know it would be much cooler to make your own. Enter Noise Maker, a DIY sound sculpture by [optimus103733], who wanted to learn something in the process of creating.

The best thing about this sound sculpture aside from the looks is that you can not only play five different sounds (e.g. birds, traffic, water, frog, white noise), you can mix them together into a rich but relaxing cacophony.

As you can probably see from the picture, Noise Maker is based on the ESP32 and uses an SD card module, an amplifier, and five pots. Be sure to check out the pictures, because there are three layers of copper connections and a lot of careful bending to make it all come together. In the video after the break, you can hear it in action.

It seems [optimus103733] isn’t completely satisfied and wants to make a few improvements in the future, such as a voltage regulator, a power switch, and a timer to automatically stop playback once (we assume) sleep has come. Evidently the ESP32 struggles a little with mixing six audio sources, but hey, lesson learned.

Wait, why do we sleep in the first place?